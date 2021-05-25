Marta del Castillo’s father charges against the “fatigue of the judges” after the filing of the case against Carcaño’s brother

Antonio, the father of Marta del Castillo, has shown his outrage after the file of the case against Francisco Javier Delgado, the brother of Miguel Carcaño, whose investigation was requested after the emergence of new documents related to the case, and has uploaded cAgainst the “fatigue” of the judges.

“The judge has legal tools to discover the truth“Del Castillo told the media he had summoned in Seville this Tuesday after hearing the judicial decision.” I do not know what happens that all the judges who pass through here, it seems they are tired and this is great for them “.

This Monday, the Court of Instruction number four of Seville rejected the appeal for reform filed by the family of Marta del Castillo, the young woman for whose murder Miguel Carcaño was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison.

The victim’s family had appealed the decision to archive the proceedings brought against Francisco Javier Delgado, brother of Carcaño, for the accusations that he was the true author of the crime. The proceedings were initially shelved in 2013 but reopened in 2020 at the request of the victim’s family.

Endorsed by documents

Antonio del Castillo has already warned that will appeal the decision before the Provincial Court. The father had presented documents that allegedly they tried a scam perpetrated by the brothers to fraudulently obtain a mortgage loan from BBVA.

According to a later confession by Carcaño, that fraud would be related to the crime. Carcaño affirmed, in a new version change, that he had had an argument with Delgado because they ran the risk that the bank was deceived will be exposed.

Always according to this version, the two brothers began to fight, and Marta del Castillo, who was present at the time, tried to defend Carcaño by grabbing Delgado from behind. He reacted by shooting Marta with a revolver at his waist, killing her.

Although Miguel Carcaño has changed his version of events on several occasions, Marta’s family emphasizes that this is the the first time there are documents that could support your version, in this case, forged payroll and income statement to obtain the loan.

“The case is not closed”

“The judge says that everything has already been judged, but I want to remind you that he is not judged, because at Carcaño’s brother is tried for concealment, and here he would be tried for murder and murder, “Antonio told the Antena 3 Espejo Público program.

“If we take the sentence, we are going to pay attention to everything, not just the part that interests us the most”

The father indicates that “the case is not closed”, because the same sentence also states that Miguel could not commit the murder alone and make the body disappear. “If we take the sentence, we are going to pay attention to everything, not just the part that interests us the most.”

The father remembers that Miguel Carcaño related his version to him in a letter and gave him access to the documentation that would prove the mortgage fraud. There is also a police report that would support that version. confirming that Delgado could have falsified the request and that he was the maximum beneficiary of that loan.

Arguments of the judge

Already last April, the judge argued when deciding on the closing of the case that “the inquiries carried out they have not contributed any element that leads to the verification of the location of the victim’s body, or to establish the possible participation of third parties in the investigated events. ”

The magistrate points out that the Miguel Carcaño’s credibility “is totally destroyed for the various changes that it has been taking in its versions, in which it has shown the greatest contempt for the suffering of the family and for the truth, it can maintain the performances itself “.