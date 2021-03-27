Marta Cardona’s great goal with the women’s Real Madrid against Deportivo

The Real Madrid scored three points in his visit to Sports Bank thanks to their 0-2 victory, in a duel that broke the quality of Marta Cardona.

A genius from the Madrid forward scored the first goal for the de David aznar, and gives a good example of the state of form of the Aragonese soccer player, who is having a sweet moment. You have to have a lot of cold blood and above all a lot of confidence in yourself to dare to do a goal with a tie to zero and after having been defeated the previous day with Levante, one of your direct rivals.

Olga Carmona put a measured ball to Cardona and this, as it came, did not hesitate to cross her back with her heel to beat Sullastres, who still reacted very well by throwing himself when he saw the shot of the attacker.

What a GREAT GOAL from Marta Cardona. Carmona’s center for the Aragonese to finish off her heel to the near post. If in the first part he was not having too much prominence … Here comes his answer in the second part 🤯pic.twitter.com / HRwSz4pFZG – Chantal Reyes (@cchantalreyes) March 27, 2021

With this victory, Real Madrid remains in third position in the general classification of the First Iberdrola, with 50 points, four less than the I raised and five more than him Madrid CFF, although these have two less games. The Barcelona remains outstanding leader, with 63 points: they have not lost any game so far this season, although they have not played all due to the three canceled by coronavirus.