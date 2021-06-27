Marta, Belén and Nerea, three crucial examples for the future

If you talk to one of the most important female figures in the world of motoring and ask her how you can get a woman to reach Formula 1 in the future, the answer is always the same: The base. The key is to foster girls’ desire to become a pilot. The more pilots, the higher the level and the more chances there will be that stars will emerge among them. “I think we have to have very good representatives for girls to say that they want to be F1 drivers, engineers or mechanics. Let there be more women. And then obviously, it depends on the next generation, that the girls who want to start with karts “, said to MD Tatiana Calderón a few years ago in the F1 paddock, when the Colombian was a Alfa Romeo-Sauber. He was right. And we have one of the clear examples in our country. In 2019 the W-Series, FIA single-seater competition (F3) for women only. At the time, there was a lot of debate about whether a female-only championship was necessary in motorsport. But in the case of Marta Garcia We find the best example of the great push that this contest can bring to all the girls of the future. Marta was the only Spaniard in the first campaign of this competition, and she was also one of the great protagonists: she won a race, added another podium and was fourth overall after fighting for the title. In her case, she became a mirror for everyone, as she made clear to MD Belén García, that this weekend will be one of the 3 Spanish competing in the first appointment of the W-Series on Austria with Marta and the debutant too Nerea Martí.

The story of Marta García

The story of Belén García

“I started competing in formulas because there were the W-Series, because it was an opportunity for me to start a sports career and keep running. I know that without that I would not have been able to. And in the same way, I saw Marta, who a year before was competing with me in the Spanish Karting Championship, the next she was in an F3 and then in the W-Series. And he said: ‘If she has done it, why can’t I do it?’ And as happened to Belén, now the examples for girls are multiplied with the presence of two more Spanish women in the contest. And, as Belén says, “having someone to look at and see that it can be done helps.”

He would look at Marta and say: ‘If she has done it, why can’t I do it?

There are more and more female examples in Spain that can encourage girls to pursue a dream on wheels, something that a few years ago was much more complex. Bethlehem, for example, also always noticed Laia sanz. And there are more and more success stories, such as that of

Cristina Gutierrez

in the world of raids, where he lived his great leap thanks to a scholarship that the FIA ​​awarded him in 2016 to go to a campus in the desert with the winner of the Dakar in cars

Jutta Kleinschmidt as a teacher. In this sense, the FIA ​​is working to give the necessary boost to female talent.

The FIA Commission for Women works to “support, promote and contribute to increasing the participation of women in motor sport”, as commented by the president of the FIA ​​Jean Todt in its creation in 2010. And for this, it is essential to base work, ground in that Spain is a reference for the dedication of the Royal Spanish Automobile Federation, as highlighted Jutta a MD

or the circuits themselves, as in the case of the Valencian Champions Formula, motor racing school of the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, capable of training two of the 18 pilots of the W-Series, Marta y Nerea.

Marta García, one of the favorites; Bethlehem and Nerea, to give war

Marta Garcia (August 9, 2000, Denia), Puma team pilot, starts as one of the favorites and will try to dethrone the current champion, Jamie Chadwick.

Marta Garcia Marta García, with her new Puma team car

On the other hand, for Nerea Martí and Belén García, the main objective should be to settle in the category in its debut. However, the two promise to give a lot of war. They both saw how the Covid-19 delayed its premiere due to the cancellation of the last year after being chosen in the selection tests, but after that, they have thoroughly prepared to be up.

Marta García, celebrating her triumph in the W-Series in 2019

Bethlehem (July 26, 1999, L’Ametlla del Vallès) he turned in the first woman to achieve a victory in an FIA category by winning a race in the Spanish F4 (2019) And now he wants to continue fulfilling his dream: “The future? What I am satisfied with is being able to continue running and enjoying the races. Where? I don’t care, it’s all races, ”he told MD weeks ago, setting himself a goal to be in the Top-6 or Top-8 in his first year in the W-Series.

Belén García, in the W-Series

While, Nerea Martí (January 2, 2002, Albalat dels Sorells), achieved a podium in his debut in the Spanish F4 in 2019 and also hopes to be among the best.

Nerea Martí, in the W-Series

Marta, Belén and Nerea. They fell in love with the engine thanks to karts, and now, have become an example in which more and more girls can be reflected to pursue their dreams.

