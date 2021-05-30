Marshmello surprises with his presentation in the final of the Champions League – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Marshmello impressed with the virtual opening spectacle he put on in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, which takes place at the Dragão Stadium, located in Porto, Portugal.

In his first presentation during a sporting event, the American DJ had the participation of the pop-rock band Bastille, in addition to the singers Selena Gómez and Khalid.

The show managed to catch the eyes of the spectators thanks to the visual effects that characterize its presentations.

Marshmello left such a good taste in the mouth that there have been several Internet users who have compared his presentation with the one offered by The Weeknd at halftime of the Super Bowl.

A Twitter user highlighted “the performance of #Marshmello in the #ChampionsLeague was better than the halftime show of #TheWeeknd in Super Bowl LV (sic)”.

His presentation in the final of the UEFA Champions League starts a string of projects, which includes his presentation in the great festivals that are reactivated in the US such as Lollapalooza in Chicago, in addition to the release of his fourth album.

-With information from EFE