Marseille slows Reims’ streak

04/23/2021 at 10:56 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

Marseille broke the streak of Reims that had not lost in the five previous meetings between the two. Also the dynamics of nine games without losing the locals. Despite a weak start in which they were surprised by the goal of Mbuku, Payet, with a doublet, and Milik They turned the game around and the three points traveled to the south of France. A duel in which he stood out Pol lirola, very active especially in the first half.

REI

OMA

Reims

Rajkovic; Doucouré, Faes, Abdelhamid, Foket; Lopy (Maresic, 73 ‘), Cassama, Chavalerin (Kutesa, 86’); Dia (Drammeh, 86 ‘), Toure (Sierhuis, 64’), Mbuku (Zneli, 73 ‘)

Marseilles

Mandanda; Balerdi, Álvaro, Perrin (Luis Henrique, 74 ‘); Lirola, Thauvin, Kamara (Rongier, 40 ‘), Gueye, Nagatomo; Payet and Milik

Goals

1-0 M.38 Mbuku. 1-1 M. 40 Payet. 1-2 M. 45 + 2 Milik. 1-3 M.75 Payet.

Referee

E. Wattellier. TA: Faes (2A, 69 ‘)

Stadium

Stade Auguste-Delaune. Door closed.

With a low march Marseille began in Reims. Without finding a rhythm, almost lethargic. On the contrary, his rival was solid and blocked more if possible the game of those of Sampaoli. Just Pol Lirola it was offered by the bands in search of an attack option.

More than half an hour it took the Marseillais to start to maintain possession of the ball although it was still difficult for them to get past the center of the field and finish plays. Florian was the first to finish with a shot between the three sticks that was blocked by the home defense.

And if the first part of the Sampaoli was not being shiny, it just turned black altogether. A corner kick from Moreto at the far post was headed by Mbuku to the back of the net to make the first for Reims. So much deserved according to what was being seen in the field.

But that target made Marseille react. Tore Pol lirola, confident, and reached the bottom line, pass back, touch of Thauvin Y Payet, who had stopped at the penalty spot, fired point-blank to tie the duel. Quite a coup that completely changed the attitude of the visitors and gave them control of the match. So much so that before the holiday Milik managed to do the second. Robbery of Thauvin in the center of the field, opening for Payet and this for the Pole who had become unmarked from his defense.

And after that flashing end, those of Sampaoli they returned to the initial path, yielding the baton to Reims at the beginning of the second part. Marseille did not suffer behind but he was not able to go up in search of generating danger.

Dia had the clearest for those of David Guion but the forward ran out of space before the departure of Mandanda and the arrival of Perrin. An action that ended the defender off the field due to injury, the second for the Olympic ranks after that of Kamara in the first part.

Shortly after, in an action very similar to that of the previous goals, Payet, signed the double and the sentence of the match. Boarding school Thauvin, pass back, center to the area of Pongier and shot by the Réunion midfielder to the lower right corner. Still had Milik the fourth but his target did not go up to the scoreboard when the play was annulled for offside.