“Far from my family for hours when I am in the coal, I think of my wife and my kids when I am in the truck. (…) I meet a nurse, he tells me that it is the ser- mi, i run into a paramedic, he tells me it’s the middle-eve, i run into a shopkeeper, she tells me she’s going to have to close, i run into a little old man, i think he’s fed up with to be locked up.” Marseille rappers, a few club players and the OM Foundation have teamed up for a charity clip, “The daily cOMbat”, paying tribute to caregivers and the frontline professions facing the coronavirus.

Hatik (who grew up in the Yvelines but who is a big fan of OM), REDK or Saïd, a chorister of IAM, on the singer side, Tess Laplacette, Bouna Sarr or Morgan Sanson on the players side, the group formed for the occasion is called “La Compo” and greets the doctors and nurses but also the firefighters, the seamstresses and the delivery men. “It’s me who fight for you every day”, sing the rappers in a clip mounted in patchwork, each having been filmed at home, like Captain Steve Mandanda, who sings the chorus with his son.

The money raised will go to hospitals and the most disadvantaged

Stars from other worlds have joined “La Compo”, such as the influencer Philousport, the actor Luka Peros (who plays the role of Marseille in the series “La Casa de Papel”) or the rugby player Guilhem Guirado. Even the team of Professor Didier Raoult’s IHU Mediterranean takes part in the clip, from the corridors of La Timone Hospital. The clip joins the “OM Sessions”, the rap songs produced each month by the club with local artists, and the song is broadcast on music platforms.

All the money raised will be used by the OM Foundation for actions to support Marseilles hospitals and the most disadvantaged.