Marseille president confirms negotiations with Valencia over Wass

The president of Olympique de Marseille, the Spanish Pablo Longoria, confirmed this Monday talks with Valencia for the incorporation of Danish defender Daniel Wass.

“I have immense respect for Daniel, with whom I met at Valencia. There is an interest, shown to the player and transmitted to Valencia. But they are difficult negotiations, with a player who ends his contract in June 2022“Longoria said during a press conference in Marseille.

Longoria assured that Valencia is trying in parallel to extend the Dane’s contract: “We have to wait to see the different possibilities of this operation.”

The president of Marseille made these statements in the presentation of the Turkish Cengiz Under and the brazilian Luan peres, in an act in which he reiterated his desire to have “two great players per position” and in which he assured that he still hopes to be able to incorporate some figure, when things become more active in Spain or Italy.