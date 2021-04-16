Marseille had thought of Sarri before signing Sampaoli

04/15/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

Jorge Sampaoli became the new coach of the Olympique de Marseille replacing André Villas-Boas, that he had not achieved what he had proposed in the south of France.

During the stage in which the club was considering replacing Villas-Boas, the club, led by sports director Pablo Longoria, combed the market in search of options, with relevant names such as Maurizio Sarri, as confirmed by Rai Sports.

The Italian coach received a call from Longoria, but rejected Marseille’s offer. In addition to the French team, Sarri, now without a team, already knows the interest of clubs such as the Arsenal, Tottenham or Roma.

Olympique de Marseille, now with Sampaoli directing the bench, already has an identified objective, and that is the ex-Barcelona Arturo Vidal, who could have the door open to leave as of this summer.