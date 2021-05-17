Mars was warm enough to have rivers and lakes

How did Mars retain its water?

A) Yes, the 3D computer model of your atmosphere About how it would have been more than 3 billion years ago, it revealed that it would have had a series of wispy high-altitude clouds similar to the contrails of airplanes. These cloud-like plumes originate where freezing temperatures freeze the water droplets before they have a chance to evaporate. A greenhouse effect similar to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The idea was first proposed in 2013, but largely shelved because, “it was argued that it would only work if the clouds had implausible properties,” Kite clarifies. For example, the models suggested that water would have to stay in the atmosphere for a long time, much longer than it usually does on Earth, so the whole prospect seemed unlikely. But the missing piece was the amount of water on the ground. If ice were covering large portions of Mars, it would create surface moisture that would favor low-lying clouds, which are not believed to make the planets very hot (or even cool them, because clouds reflect sunlight away from the planet. ).

But if there are only patches of ice, such as at the poles and on mountain tops, the air on the ground becomes much drier. These conditions favor high cloud cover, clouds that tend to heat planets more easily.

“In the model, these clouds behave in a very different way than on Earth.”Kite continues. “Building models based on Earth’s intuition just won’t work, because this is not at all similar to Earth’s water cycle, which moves water rapidly between the atmosphere and the surface.”

“Our model suggests that once the water moved into the early Martian atmosphere, it would stay there for quite some time, closer to a year, and that creates the conditions for long-lasting high-altitude clouds.”explains the expert.

Mars is important because it is the only planet we know of that had the ability to support life and then lost it, so scientists hope that the Perseverance rover will test this hypothesis by analyzing rocks in order to reconstruct past atmospheric pressure on Mars.