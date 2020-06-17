The Mars Rover Perseverance, which will travel to Mars in July, has a microphone that will allow you to hear the sounds of another world

The new scout vehicle from nasa Mars Rover Perseverance, which will travel to Mars on July 20 in search of biological remains, count with one built-in microphone with which you can listen to the sounds of another world.

In addition, it will be the first time that samples of the surface of mars to be analyzed on Earth.

Is incredible. It is a great time to be at NASA and to see all of these accomplishments. NASA has the ability to get incredible achievements even in harder times“Said the administrator of the US aerospace agency, Jim Bridenstine, in a conference call.

In the image, the planet Mars. NASA photo

Bridenstine also noted that this mission is one of two that had to be carried out in July despite the coronavirus pandemic, since failing to do so would miss the opportunity for Earth and Mars to be aligned so that space travel “would be the less expensive possible”.

Proper alignment only occurs every 26 months so you would have to wait until September 2022 to launch Perseverance back into space.

This would have “irretrievably” delayed the space exploration program from NASA that aims to bring humans to Mars in the not-too-distant future, Bridenstine said.

Returning Perseverance to the warehouse and keeping it there for two years could cost $ 500 million, so it’s a mission for a number of reasons, but what I really hope is that this mission inspires and gives people hope that we can succeed. at really hard times, “he added.

The new spacecraft will be sent into space attached to the tip of the rocket Atlas v from launch pad 41 the Kennedy Space Center Cape Canaveral (Florida) in just over a month, after which it will travel more than 500 million kilometers to land on Mars on February 18.

Failure to launch on the scheduled date due to changing weather conditions Florida, NASA will have until August 11 as a window to do so.

Artist’s concept of the Atlas V rocket after its takeoff into Mars. NASA / JPL-Caltech photo

In search of precious samples

Quadrangular in shape, 3 meters (10 feet) long and 2.7 meters (9 feet) wide, the scout vehicle will reach Martian soil in February 2021, specifically in the Jezero crater, where it will begin collecting minerals and soil samples that offer answers about the conditions of the planet millions of years ago.

It is estimated that he will spend up to 687 days exploring the surface of the Red Planet.

Scientists have wanted samples of the soil of Mars for generations. We have meteorites on Earth that came from Mars, but it is not the same as having samples of rocks and earth to study. Now we are going to be able to obtain these amazing materials“Explained the director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, Lori glaze.

The samples will be sent to Earth in 2026 thanks to a collaboration with the European Space Agency (THAT).

Unlike what happened at launch Demo-2 who sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station nine years after he canceled his space shuttle program, Bridenstine is not recommending that the population not travel to see takeoff due to the COVID-19.

Apparently (the people) ignored us, so we are asking that the population follow the security measures necessary to stay safe and we trust them, ”said Bridenstine.

However, the Kennedy Space Center will remain closed for launch as a precaution to “protect the US space force.”

