Mars Express discovers why Mars is losing water

Water loss is conditioned by seasons and dust storms

There is evidence of vast outflow channels formed by floods

Water on the red planet can only exist as ice or gas due to low atmospheric pressure

Mars has lost most of its water, that once was abundant, small amounts remaining in the planet’s atmosphere. The Mars Express from the European Space Agency (ESA) now reveals more about where has this water gone, showing that their escape into space is accelerated by dust storms and the planet’s proximity to the Sun, and suggests that some of the water may have receded underground.

Although arid today, Mars was probably once a water-covered world like Earth. Evidence for this is seen in images of vast outflow channels formed by floods, river valleys and deltas carved out of the planet’s surfaceas well as in radar observations of deposits of liquid water encased under the ice and dust of the south pole of Mars.

In the form of ice or gas

Water can now only exist on Mars in the form of ice or gas due to the low atmospheric pressure on the planet, which is less than 1% of that on Earth. Mars has lost much of its water to it over the past billions of years and is still losing water from its atmosphere today.

Two new studies, led by Anna Fedorova of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute for Space Research, and Jean-Yves Chaufray of France’s Laboratoire Atmospheres Observations Spatiales, now clarify how water moves through and out of the atmosphere of Mars. They reveal that this process is affected by the planet’s distance from the Sun and changes in its climate, including the massive global dust storms that are often seen on the planet.

Near the Sun, warm temperatures kept the water from freezing

Both studies used extensive multi-year data sets obtained by the SPICAM instrument (spectroscopy for the investigation of the characteristics of the atmosphere of Mars) of the Mars Express orbiter of ESA.

“The atmosphere is the link between the surface and space, so it has a lot to tell us about how Mars has lost its water,” says Fedorova. “We studied the water vapor in the atmosphere from the ground up to 100 kilometers above sea level, a region that had not yet been explored, for eight Martian years,” he explains.

Fedorova and her colleagues found that water vapor remained confined to less than 60 kilometers when Mars was far from the Sun, but extended up to 90 kilometers in altitude when Mars was closest to the Sun. Through a complete orbit, the distance between the Sun and the Red Planet varies between 207 million and 249 million kilometers.

Near the Sun, warmer temperatures and more intense circulation in the atmosphere prevented the water from freezing at a certain altitude.. “So the upper atmosphere becomes moistened and saturated with water, which explains why water escape rates accelerate during this season – water is transported higher, which helps it escape into space,” adds Fedorova.

In the years when Mars experienced a global dust storm, the upper atmosphere became even wetter, accumulating excess water at altitudes of more than 50 miles.

“This confirms that dust storms, which are known to heat and alter the atmosphere of Mars, also carry water to high altitudes – says the researcher -. Thanks to the continuous monitoring of Mars Express, we were able to analyze the last two storms of Mars. global dust, in 2007 and 2018, and comparing what we found with storm-free years to identify how the storms affected the escape of water from Mars. ”

Loses the equivalent of 2 meters in depth every 1 billion years

This finding is supported by research led by Chaufray, which modeled the density of hydrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere of Mars for two years and explored how this was related to the escape of water.

“We compared our results with the SPICAM data and found a good agreement, except during the dust season, when our model underestimated the amount of hydrogen present,” says Chaufray, which indicates that “much more water escapes through the atmosphere. during disturbed conditions than the model predicted. ”

Over two Martian years, one of which experienced a dust storm, the researcher and his colleagues estimated that the rate of water loss varied by a factor of about 100, highlighting the significant effect that dust storms can take on Mars’ water loss rates.

The findings show that Mars loses the equivalent of a global layer of water two meters deep every 1 billion years. However, even accumulated over the 4 billion year history of Mars, this amount is insufficient to explain where all the water on Mars has gone.

“A significant amount must have once existed on the planet to explain the features created by the water that we see,” says Jean-Yves. “Since not everything has been lost in space, our results suggest that this water has moved underground or that water escape rates were much higher in the past.”

The results of Anna Fedorova, Jean-Yves Chaufray and their colleagues complement the recent findings of the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which, since 2018 and together with Mars Express, has monitored the distribution of water by altitude in the atmosphere of Mars. These findings suggested that the rate of water loss from Mars may be related to seasonal changes.