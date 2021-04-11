Marriott starts testing for contactless check-ins and check-outs

Hotel groups, such as the Marriot chain, are one of the great affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that, more than a year later since its first steps in the West, continues to make the day to day in our lives much more complicated than we could have imagined before the word coronavirus became one of the most used in our day by day, and this “new normal” was unthinkable.

Little by little, but it seems that steadily, we are moving forward to recover the long-awaited old normality And while it is likely that some of the changes that have occurred in the last year will end up being consolidated, there are many others, mainly those related to limitations, which are gradually diminishing. Tourism is a clear example of this, and in recent months we are seeing many measures, such as the one now adopted by Marriot, to try to reactivate economies that have spent a year so sunk that they could almost appreciate the heat of the earth’s core.

And, as Marriot has communicated, they have begun the tests of electronic kiosk-style systems for customers to manage check-in and check-out without human intervention. In this way, both when arriving at the establishment for the first time and when leaving it once the stay has concluded, both procedures can be carried out in said terminal that, in addition, has a credit card reader through which it is possible to make the payments that pending.

At the moment they are three Marriot establishments participating in this pilot test: Moxy NYC Times Square, Courtyard New York Manhattan / Midtown East, TownePlace Suites Monroe (Louisiana) and a fourth will soon be added, Moxy Miami South Beach. It should be understood, however, that its operation will be adequate and that the group will soon begin to extend this system to the rest of its accommodations, both inside and outside the United States.

When in doubt as to whether the intention with these terminals is for technology to completely replace reception employees, Marriot affirms that these are not its plans, that your intention is to combine both possibilities. Which suggests whether the model will be similar to the one adopted, for example, by many banking entities, which entrust their clients to perform certain tasks exclusively at ATMs, leaving the branch staff for the rest of the operations .

Be that as it may, it seems that tourism is one of the sectors that is doing the most to regain a certain normality as soon as possible. We see it today with this Marriott pilot program, a few days ago with the travel assistant launched by Expedia and shortly before with the imminent launch of the IATA COVID-19 passport. It is clear that after a catastrophic 2020, all their sights are set on taking off the activity in 2021, and it must be recognized that, in these cases, they are working hard to achieve this.