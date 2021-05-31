Married will go to the Columbus demonstration and the PP accuses Sánchez of “buying two years of legislature” with the pardons

The PP he continues to toughen his criticism about the possibility that the Government grant pardons to politicians convicted of the procés. The secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, said this Monday that this forgiveness would be a maneuver by Pedro Sánchez to “buy two more years of legislature” and that it is a “political payment”. In addition, Egea has announced in the press conference after the Steering Committee meeting that Pablo Casado will be on June 13 at the Columbus demonstration against this measure of grace.

The government says it will still take a few weeks to decide whether or not to grant pardons. The measure of grace will come, predictably, after the primaries of the PSOE of Andalusia, which are held on June 13 and 20, but all signs already point to forgiveness. Sánchez and his ministers multiplied last week to pay the ground. The president spoke last Wednesday of opening a “time for harmony” and Calvo promised on Friday that he would open “a different page” in favor of “coexistence” in Catalonia.

The PP considers that Sánchez “wants to pardon himself and his government” and ventures to say that if the PSOE “had an absolute majority, it would not grant pardons.” In Genoa this movement is seen as a step towards “satisfy” the pro-independence partners and argue that, in their opinion, pardons are “the glue of the Frankenstein government”. For Egea, Sánchez “has blown up all the bridges” of democracy and points out that, if pardons were granted, “one of the blackest pages” in recent years would be written.

In this context, the secretary general announced that the PP “is not going to stand still” and it will join “all the initiatives called by civil society” regardless “of who it is”, referring to Vox. And it is that until days ago there were doubts if Casado would be willing to be at the aforementioned demonstration with the formation of Santiago Abascal.

Likewise, García Egea recalled that the PP has already presented “initiatives to prohibit pardons to those convicted of sedition”, and that they now plan to present “motions throughout Spain at the regional and local level so that everyone can speak out about the pardons, especially the leaders of the PSOE“On this, the number two of the PP assured that it will be verified, in his opinion, that” there are many people, also from outside the PP, who do not agree with Sánchez. “In addition, the party will launch a collection of signatures.” throughout Spain “because, he concluded,” civil society wants to unite Spaniards in the street against pardons “and the PP” works to unite Spaniards at the polls and prevent them from feeling ashamed. ”

Three years of Sánchez in Moncloa

In another vein, the PP summarized what, in its opinion, Sánchez’s three years in Moncloa have meant, just when the anniversary of the motion of censure that caused Mariano Rajoy to leave. In this sense, Egea said that now they will come, he added, “the ERE and the increases to the self-employed.” He also referred to “the rise in the price of electricity” and He accused the government of “raising taxes when all of Europe lowers them.”

For the PP “it is the moment of reforms”, but those changes they cannot pass “through the repeal of the labor reform” of Rajoy, which for the popular is “a success story.” On this, Egea asked the Executive for “clarity” about “what are they going to do with it”, since there are positions between vice presidents Nadia Calviño, more skeptical with the repeal, and Yolanda Díaz, who announced in Congress that they would repeal it .

Finally, the general secretary of the PP accused Health of “create vaccine doubt” by recommending that those vaccinated with a dose of AstraZeneca put on the second from Pfizer. “It is an embarrassing spectacle,” said Egea, who disfigured Minister Carolina Darias that “ignores the WHO and the EMA” and creates a “climate of insecurity.