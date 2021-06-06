“Married should have said that the presumption of innocence is also held by those of the PP”

Esperanza Aguirre (Madrid, 1952) continues to be an icon. Despite having been out of the front line of politics for more than four years, his influence, carved out through controversy and joke, is still in top form. They still ask for photos on the street.

Aguirre premieres the book, Without complexes (The sphere of books), in which he takes the pulse of Spanish politics and reflects how concerned she is about the drift of the Pedro Sánchez Government and the division of the right into three parties, which that considers the great problem of the country. The title was given by the publisher, but a linguist explained the etymology of the word ‘complex’, related to folding. Which, the former leader warns, will not do: he will continue to say what he thinks. He will not stop doing politics without complexes, he assures.

Perhaps because he has never minced the tongue, he also takes out space to pull the ears of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, for not having defended the presumption of innocence of the former general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, investigated since this Wednesday in the case that investigates the Kitchen operation in the National Court.

Do you miss politics?

I can’t miss her because I’m still in politics. As long as God gives me health, I will continue in politics. I am not in the front line, but I am not going to stop being interested in the affairs of Spain, much less in this very difficult moment.

What can you say now that you couldn’t say before?

Well, all I think is that it’s not easy …

And what do you think is the main political problem that Spain has?

I just wrote a book called No Complexes, but I wanted to call it The Perfect Storm. And the perfect storm …

