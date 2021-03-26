Married people have less risk of having a heart attack than widowers and divorcees

03/27/2021 at 00:01 CET

The family network. The support on which many can rest easy when everything goes wrong, is also now, according to science, which allows many men not to suffer a myocardial infarction.

Being married reduces the risk of having a heart attack.

This is demonstrated by the latest research carried out by the European Society of Cardiology, which has been presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2021.

The study, which has used data from the MONICA project (Monitoring Trends and Determinants of Cardiovascular Disease) of the World Health Organization, has looked for the way in which the «vital exhaustion » influences men.

Vital exhaustion, defined by study author Dr. Dmitriy Panov, member of the Novosibirsk Institute of Cytology and Genetics, Russia, as “excessive fatigue, feelings of demoralization, and increased irritability.” A response to intractable problems in people’s lives, particularly when they cannot adapt to prolonged exposure to psychological stressors.

A situation that greatly increases the chances of men suffering a heart attack, especially those who have never been married, who are widowed or who have been divorced.

The research indicates that 67% of the men analyzed had vital exhaustion, 15% with a very high level and 52% with a moderate level.

For Dr. Dmitriy Panov, “living alone indicates less social support, which we know from our previous studies is an independent risk factor for myocardial infarction and stroke.”

According to the figures revealed by the study, men with moderate or high levels of vital exhaustion have an almost three times higher risk of suffering a cardiovascular attack in the span of five years, of 2.25 times in 10 years and of 2.1 times higher in fourteen years.

An analysis, in which including the variable on marital status makes it clear how the chances of suffering a heart attack are reduced when being married.

The growth in the number of possibilities of suffering cardiovascular risk increases from men who never married (3.7 more options), through those who were divorced (4.7 more options) and even those who were widowed (more 7 points) with respect to those who are married.

These results make it possible to establish a pattern between social disadvantage and vital exhaustion that “must be taken into account to assess risks.”

We could summarize it in that, according to the study, it is good for our hearts that we get married.

The biggest cause of death in the world

Myocardial infarction (MI), understood as “the death of cardiac cells caused by ischemia resulting from the imbalance between the demand and the supply of blood supply by the coronary circulation”, already supposes death, according to figures from the World Health Organization, of more than seven and a half million people around the world.

In the case of Spain, the figure, although it decreases year by year, has remained stable during the last five years, each year hovering around fifteen thousand deaths (15,932 in 2015 / 14,521 in 2018), representing almost 32% of the total number of deaths in the country.

Our fast-paced life, the lack of rest and the state of our cities it negatively influences our hearts.

According to Dr. Panov, “Efforts to improve well-being and reduce stress at home and at work can help reduce vital exhaustion. Participation in community groups is a way to increase social support and be less vulnerable to stress. Along with a healthy lifestyle, these measures should be beneficial for heart health.

The Spanish Heart Foundation reflects how cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in developed countries, causing more than 40% of those that occur on the European continent.

If we analyze how the risk of death from myocardial infarction affects men and women, it is clear, according to data from the Cardiology Service of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, that they are the ones who are most affected.

So much so that deaths among women double the number of men who died from a myocardial infarction.

“18 percent of women have a higher risk of dying after a heart attack, a figure that doubles 9% of deaths among men,” according to Antonia Sambola, an expert in cardiovascular health for women at the Cardiology Service of the Vall d ‘Hebron, and who led the study.

Time plays a key factor when it comes to avoiding death due to a heart attack and for Dr. Sambola that makes the difference between men and women since they “endure more pain and minimize symptoms.”

Where there are no differences between men and women is in terms of symptoms: intense pain in the chest that can be reflected in the left arm, especially between them, in the neck or in the back.

A condition for which hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes and tobacco are the major risk factors, and of which, according to the Spanish Heart Foundation, 90% could be prevented.

And it is that, in the words of Doctor Alfonso Varela Román, cardiologist at the University Hospital Center of Santiago de Compostela, “80% of the risk of heart attack can be eliminated by quitting smoking, with regular physical exercise and a healthy diet.”

Whether you are a man or a woman, practice sports daily, eat healthy and avoid the consumption of those products that we all know are harmful to our body’s engine. And if you find your other half, and that makes you happy, get married.