Married? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker overflow with love

Once again, the American businesswoman and model Kourtney Kardashian is on the lips of half the world, all because of some words that have come out of the mouth of her stylist, Glen Coco, who takes care of the long and lush hair of the famous older sister of Kardashian Jenner clan.

Everything seems to indicate that it could have been confirmed that the beautiful big sister is already with her charming sentimental partner, the also famous musician Travis barker.

What happened was that the renowned stylist was sharing some photos of the recent stay of Kourtney and Travis in the city of Las Vegas, place where they went to be present at the presentation of the famous tequila of their half sister, Kendall Jenner.

Everything was relatively quiet, but it was just the comment in one of her posts that revealed the news that the socialite and the drummer of Blink-182 The “accepted” has already been given, and we will tell you all the details in the following paragraphs.

In the publication in question we see the happy couple of celebrities tenderly holding hands in their hotel in Cuidad del Sin, while they wait for the elevator to arrive to go up to their corresponding room, next to the photo Coco wrote the following sentence: “Now I understand why people get married In Las Vegas. There is nothing like him love and a good time ”.

Although until this particular moment, the couple has not denied or confirmed this rumor, what they have confirmed is the great love and respect they have for each other, always appearing very happy and in love.

However, later in another controversial Glen post, the rumors intensified wholesale which makes us all that what was said in the previous paragraph did come to fruition.

And it is that in that publication only Kourtney appears and next to her the warning of her stylist is read: “Play your cards well @kourtneykardash”, this has caused thousands of people on social networks to start with their speculations about what he refers to the famous stylist of the television star.

Was it just a play on words that alluded to the Las Vegas casinos or the decision to marry, by the way, for the first time in your life? While the truth comes out, the only thing we can do is wait patiently for the news, in addition, it is strange to think that this wedding celebration took place because we know that ostentation and drawing attention to the maximum is very good for women. Kardashian and if the wedding had been real, it would have been known if or if.

It should be noted that last June there would have been another clue of her wedding plans, in a publication by Kourtney she received a comment from one of her friends, Stephanie Shepherd, who in addition to assuring her “I love to see you happy”, accompanied her words with the emoji of a girlfriend…. Did he know something or was it just chance?