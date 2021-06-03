Married, in front of a new photo of Colón: “We absolutely do not care”

Pablo Casado, during the informative breakfast of Europa Press (Photo: Youtube / Europa Press)

Pablo Casado has spoken about his attendance at Colón’s demonstration against pardons for procés leaders, which will take place on June 13. He has done it a day after the secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, announced that he would be at the event convened by the Unión 78 platform, but he has not clarified the great unknown of whether there will be a new photo of Colón with Vox .

Faced with the specific question of whether there will be a “safe distance” with the extreme right, Casado has shown his surprise that “the media agenda is dealing with the finger and not the moon.” The leader of the PP has dismissed as “irrelevant” or as a “probe balloon of Moncloa” the possibility of reissuing an image that would stage the return of the PP to the hardest line of the right, but has not ruled out that it may occur.

We absolutely do not care, our obligation is to be with the real Spain Pablo Casado, about the possibility of coinciding with Vox in the Columbus demonstration

“We absolutely do not care, our obligation is to be with the real Spain, that is, with the society that is outraged with what is happening [la posibilidad de los indultos]”Casado highlighted, pointing out that” if that makes us share a space with other civic platforms and political formations, welcome to it. “

The leader of the PP has taken the occasion to charge against the Government and reiterate that the photo that would embarrass him is to have a snapshot with Bildu or that of “receiving a dictator, persecuted by the European Union, in Barajas, to receive I don’t know what shipment from Venezuela ”, alluding to the controversial visit by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

Pardons

