Married does not step on the Plaza de Colón and avoids crossing with Abascal

Yes but no. Pablo Casado has attended the rally against pardons in the Plaza de Colón in Madrid without stepping on the Plaza de Colón.

The leader of the PP has stayed well away from the central place of the act, specifically at the confluence of Genova streets, where the headquarters of his party are located, and Paseo de Recoletos.

There he has been surrounded by other leaders of the PP such as the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, very cheered, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

When Rosa Díez, spokesperson for Unión 78, organizers of the rally, finished her speech giving way to a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus, Casado waited for it to finish to leave without even approaching.

In this way, the PP leader avoids the photo with Santiago Abascal, president of the far-right party Vox. Image that did occur two years ago, when they got together to protest against the negotiating table in Catalonia.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.