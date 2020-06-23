Pablo Casado has been in favor of the PP supporting the decree of ‘new normal’ that will be validated this week in Congress but has demanded Pedro Sánchez who “sits down” to negotiate with the PP. The leader of the Popular Party has urged the Government to negotiate issues such as a Pact for Health, which the “popular” have dubbed the “Cajal Pact” in honor of the Nobel Prize.

“After having known the proposed decree of what the government calls the new normal, we would be ready to support it once the government has listened and has sat down with the PP to incorporate other measures that we consider necessary,” said Casado, after meeting with the president and secretary general of the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO), Serafín Romero and José María Rodríguez Vicente.

That said, he has stated that the PP considers that this decree is “insufficient before any outbreak” and added that he has commissioned the former Minister of Health and party spokesperson in the reconstruction commission, Ana Pastor, to “speak between today and tomorrow” with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to be able to incorporate questions to that norm, although “it is in the course of its processing” parliamentary.

Among other questions, the PP raises a decalogue of points that it has collected in the call Ca Cajal Plan ’, a health status pact to bequeath to future generations, which includes measures such as creating a National Agency to Coordinate the health system, with a specific pandemic prevention and monitoring unit; a reinforcement of primary care; enhance telemedicine and digitization; or financing “in accordance and sufficient for the entire national health system”, with reinforcement of templates.

New alarm status

Regarding the possibility that it is necessary to re-decree the state of alarm in part or throughout the national territory in the face of the appearance of coronavirus outbreaks, Casado has shown contrary to applying a measure of “constitutional exceptionality” like the state of alarm because it would affect fundamental rights again.

In his opinion, in addition, would not be “effective” summon a plenary session of Congress in summer to approve this measure, when the PP, recalled, has been calling for legal reforms for months that allow drastic measures to be applied without resorting to the state of alarm. “The PP has been saying for two months that there must be a plan B”, has insisted.