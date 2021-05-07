Married and Moreno meet in Malaga in a meeting that was not announced

The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, and that of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, have met this Friday in Malaga for about an hour at the provincial headquarters of the autonomous government, a meeting that it was not included in the official agenda de Moreno and that occurred three days after the elections of the Community of Madrid.

PP sources have reported that the meeting was forged because Casado I was going to be in the capital of Malaga, a trip that was not on his public agenda, and Moreno has had public events in the province during the day: first he was in Marbella and then with older people who attended a concert at the Soho Theater with the presence of the actor Antonio Banderas.

The meeting was not going to be publicly known at first, according to the sources, although it has finally transpired and, in fact, Moreno has published it on his Twitter account, in a tweet in which he says that “It’s always a pleasure” have Pablo Casado in Andalusia “and share a good time with him.”

“The party continues to add, it is the only alternative for Spain. Political change is underway“, are the sentences with which he concludes his message and to which he adds three photographs of them, two in the street along with the other two participants in the meeting: the counselor of the Presidency of the Board, Elías Bendodo, and the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre.

In a later tweet, Casado expresses all the support for the de-escalation plan de Moreno “to protect health and jobs, his request for an extension of vaccination and his tax cut, in the face of Sánchez’s abandonment” and includes the same photos.

The sources of PP have not reported the content of the meeting, in a week in which Juanma Moreno has insisted that he has no intention of advancing the Andalusian elections and that he intends to exhaust a legislature in which he governs in coalition with Citizens with the parliamentary support of Vox.

The meeting took place at the Government Delegation of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, located in the center of the city after 1:00 p.m., without it being known whether Pablo Casado and Juanma Moreno have subsequently followed up your appointment.