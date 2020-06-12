The COVID-19 Around the world it continues separating families, causing sad outcomes like that of this couple who died a few hours apart.

This is Humberto Ruelas and Karina Bonilla, a marriage that he lived in California, United States; both became ill with coronavirus and sadly died.

The 60-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman passed away just one day apart, within this devastating situation, it was revealed that the couple left orphans five children, all of them minors.

My uncle Humberto Ruelas-Rivas and his wife, Karina, have lost their lives to the horrible Covid -19. Humberto lost his fight on 6/7/2020 and Karina lost hers on 6/8/2020.They have left behind 5 minor children, ages 2-17.Please help my family get through this.🕊🤍 pic.twitter.com/eejDvGdFmY – Bre Flores✨ (@breannaa_flores) June 9, 2020

Humberto and Karina live in one of the most populated cities and so far among those who begin to suffer from the rebound of outbreaks of COVID-19 because of the post-quarantine reopening.

“Six days after being admitted to the hospital, my father died of coronavirus. Eight hours later, Karina, my father’s wife, also died, ”said María Ruelas, daughter of the deceased, for the KTLA radio station.

According to Humberto’s daughter, her father’s partner would have returned to work, but apparently at his workplace someone had coronavirus and did not quarantine to avoid infection.

“In less than a week he began to have symptoms,” revealed María about her father’s wife, who said that a few days later her father also fell ill.

A tough adoption process

Of 35 years, Karina will stay in charge of her five half brothers, the ages of these little ones range from two to 17 years old.

The woman shared for the station that she never had children, so she now seeks to legally adopt her father’s children, after the tragic outcome of the marriage.

With information from People

You may also be interested in: