Marquinhos goal in Brazil vs Venezuela of the Copa América (Video)

At minute 23, a corner kick by Neymar that was finished off by Richarlison caused a series of rebounds for Marquinhos to finish off the Cumana brand.

The team of Brazil he has made his local condition prevail, taking control of the game from the start of the game. As has been the custom, Neymar he has been the conductor of the Verdeamarela team, moving all over the field.

While Venezuela he has not managed to decipher the Brazilian defense composed of Militao and Marquinhos. Many questioned the starting lineup; However, it must be remembered that it was diminished by the positive cases of Covid.

Brazil knows they need to start off on the right foot, considering that for this edition, the competition system changed and in an eventual move to the quarter-finals, they could have an affordable rival.