Marquinhos compares Brazil vs Argentina to a boxing match

The Brazilian defender Marquinhos affirmed this Wednesday that the match between Brazil Y Argentina for the final of the Copa América next Saturday at the stadium Maracana from Rio de Janeiro it will be like “a war” or “a boxing match” in which the best prepared will win.

“It is one of the games that anyone wants to play, a big game, especially in the case of a final and a classic with Argentina. That is why we are very anxious and eager to act,” said the French PSG defender at a press conference .

“It will be a boxing match, with us attacking and having good moments, but so will they. Whoever makes the least mistakes will win. It will be something that will be defined in the details and that is why we have to be ready for the good moments and the difficult ones. “he added.

Marquinhos affirmed that Brazil is analyzing Argentina’s strengths to seek strategies to neutralize them as well as weaknesses to exploit them, because the mental and strategic aspects will be more important than the individualities in the final.

He added that it will be difficult for Brazil or Argentina maintain dominance during the 90 minutes of the game and that both will most likely take turns dominating and attacking.

The Brazilian referred to Lionel Messi as “a beast that can really unbalance the game” but clarified that Brazil has to be careful not only with him, but with all other Argentine players.

“We have great respect and admiration for Messi but we are going to put that admiration aside because we will defend what is ours. It will be a war and whoever is stronger will win. As much as we like that player and his talent, we will defend our interests, “he said.

“Argentina is really playing very well and they are focused. We are going to analyze the opponent to neutralize their strengths. Messi is one of Argentina’s strengths and our mission will be to make the game difficult for him. We know that it is difficult for a defender to do that but it is It is possible to set up a defensive system that allows his actions to be annulled as much as possible, not only those of Messi, but those of all of Argentina. We cannot think only of Messi, “he said.

He assured that he understands when the press and fans say that Messi deserves to win the title because of his history with the Argentine team but that, in his opinion, everyone who is on the court in the final deserves the title.

“I am sure that everyone who will be on the field deserves the title. They all fought and worked. We spent 46 days isolated and stuck in a health bubble without seeing our children and families, and that makes us deserving of the title,” he said.

“The one who is better will lift the title and I hope it is Brazil because, just as Argentina has Messi, we have Neymar who also deserves the title because he missed the last Copa América and he really wants to win this one,” he said, recalling that the star of the Brazilian team suffered an injury on the eve of the tournament that Canarinha won at home in 2019.

