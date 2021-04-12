Márquez’s physio and “the longest nine months of our lives”

04/12/2021 at 5:28 PM CEST

Besides his brother Àlex Márquez, Carlos J. García is the person who has been closest to Marc Márquez during the nine months that the Cervera rider has needed to recover from his humerus injury to his right arm, as a result of the fall suffered in Jerez on July 19, 2020.

Carlos has been in the shadow of Marc during all this time. Installed at home, he has lived through his ordeal, his doubts, his three operations, his fears … Always in the background, discreetly, sharing many hours of routines in the gym and also more personal experiences.

And now that everything has finally been left behind, that the doctors have given him permission to compete again and the ’93’ is about to head to Portimao to participate in the third round of the 2021 World Cup, Garcia he wanted to reflect all the suffering and sacrifices of these months.

And he has done it as a personal tribute, in a open letter addressed to Marc and published on his social networks:

“You do not have to prove anything to anyone, you are Marc. Those of us who have been close in this difficult moment know that before the athlete there is a great person”, says the Madrid physiotherapist, the man who appears timidly in many of the photos of Marquez doing recovery and tune-up sessions in the gym and on the stretcher.

“We have given everything we had and writing it is done quickly, but these almost 9 months have been the longest of our lives “, remember the specialist. “We have renounced everything with a single goal. We finally met that goal and that pays us more than everything we have experienced, what we have NOT experienced and what we have suffered. The last few months have been very hard, but we have always tried to see the light in the end. of the tunnel “.

Carlos J. Garcia highlights the professionalism and perseverance of Márquez: “If I have learned something in these months, it is that the athlete to be successful needs to have talent, but not only talent. You have to add WORK, do what you have to do and not what you want. Get up early, be punctual, constant, know how to rest, eat a healthy diet, train, suffer … everything, without knowing how long, all despite the fact that your dreams will escape, all with the doubt of when you could compete again. It seems that that light that we imagined every day at the end of the tunnel, finally illuminates us. Marc Márquez will win world championships, but Marc will stay “, concludes the emotional letter.