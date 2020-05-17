Bruna Marquezine participated in a live with Camila Coelho this Saturday (16). During the chat, the actress assumed that she has experienced mixed feelings in this quarantine and revealed that, in some days, she can only feel fear. In other more relaxed moments of the conversation, Bruna danced and used looks from the it girl collection for the Revolve brand. Watch the videos!

Bruna Marquezine participated in a live led by Camila Coelho for the brand Revolve this Saturday (16). Speaking in English, the actress wore looks from the influencer collection, for whom she was highly praised. “The sexiest Brazilian,” said Camila, when she saw Bruna wearing a low-cut green top with a slit skirt. “One of the most beautiful hearts I know and one of the funniest girls too. Everything about this girl I love”, melted the it girl, famous for her remarkable productions. In another moment of the live, Bruna bet on a slip dress, a trend already used by her at the end of last year, while traveling to Trancoso, and was highly praised by the Internet users who accompanied the live. “Beautiful doll,” wrote a fan. “Goddess in that dress,” said another follower.

Bruna Marquezine talked about quarantine

During the live, Bruna Marquezine said that she is quarantining with her parents and younger sister, Luana, and that she has experienced a mixture of feelings during this period of social isolation. “Some days I am super productive, I do many things, but others I just feel afraid. Here in Brazil we are suffering a lot from the news and what is happening. But I am grateful that my family is safe and healthy,” he explained the artist, who has positioned herself in relation to the country’s current political situation. At another point in the chat, Bruna wore an orange look and stole the show by showing the slit in her dress. “The body,” said Camila Coelho.

Bruna Marquezine remembers charges for ‘perfect’ body

In a recent interview, Bruna Marquezine recalled the complicated period she lived when she went into depression due to suffering to fit an aesthetic standard. “All the trials were very heavy. This was one of the causes of my depression. (…) In addition, I had an image disorder and eating disorder. Every woman feels pressured by society to be in the standard. I suffered a lot with that. I always covered myself a lot. Anyway, it was a difficult and very delicate moment “, lamented the artist, highly praised when posing in lingerie.

Bruna Marquezine consults with numerologist

The darling of the famous, the numerologist Paulo Madjarof Julio showed in his social network that he attended none other than Bruna Marquezine. “Guys, look who I just saw! How wonderful! I’m so happy. What’s up, Bru? What did you think?”, Asked the professional. “I am … I am here reflecting. I am full of notes. It was wonderful. A lot now to be reflecting. To let … To digest it all, but it was wonderful. It was incredible. Thank you”, thanked the artist.

