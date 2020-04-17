Bruna Marquezine moved her followers with a birthday message for her father, Telmo Maia. On her Instagram profile, the actress shared a photo in which the two appear embraced walking and drew attention to the matching casual outfit: white blouse, shorts, sneakers and backpack on her back. “Father, I love you. I love your heart. I love your soul and your spirit. I love your essence. I love your goodness and your sense of justice. I love your simplicity. I love your humility even more,” she began, whose resemblance with Dua Lipa’s styling impresses.

In a post, Bruna Marquezine listed the qualities she sees in her father and said that Telmo does not hide his emotions. “I love your sensitivity and that nobody ever had to explain to me that ‘men cry too’, because my father was never ashamed to be moved and he was always a crybaby. I love that you always say no, and then say yes. I love how much you like it. and knows about birds. I love that nothing is disposable for you. Neither things nor people. I love that you never waste anything. Neither moments nor food “, he added.

The ex-TV Globo contractor also recalled in the text the fun moments she has spent in the company of her father: “I love that every day and every time you are ready to play canastrão. I love that you know you don’t sing very well, but you do sing I love that you don’t give up on your bad / half bad jokes that we already know by heart I love that you braked the car when I slept on the way home from school just to wake me up and still laugh at my face. that you only know 2 songs on the guitar and play them in a loop, but now you’re learning others because of the Church’s “Group of Couples.” I love that you like 80’s rock and that’s why I grew up listening to Legião Urbana. you know all the lyrics of Mamonas Assassinas and consequently so do I “.

Bruna Marquezine, who has series plans with Manu Gavassi, highlighted her father’s simplicity and how much it inspires her. “I love the perfect honey color in your eyes even though I didn’t pull them off. I love that if it were up to me, you wouldn’t buy clothes for you ever. I love that you don’t care about your appearance and don’t know anything about ‘pop culture’, social networks, gossip and the like. And you don’t even care. I love that you don’t let yourself be contaminated by this crazy world and that if I told people to abandon everything and live in the bush, you would love the idea “, he continued.

To conclude, the love for the family made Bruna Marquezine take a quick trip to the past for a few moments. “I love that you are a joiner because grandpa taught his trade to you and all your brothers. I love the respect, love and admiration you always had for him and grandma. I love that you love and respect his mom. way for more than 20 years. I love that she, very knowledgeable, chose you to be my father. I love that her biggest priority in life is our family. I love watching you. I love learning from you. I love being your daughter. love you. Happy late birthday post. Yesterday I only managed to focus on your smile. That I love “, he concluded. Recently, his mother, Neide, cut her hair.

