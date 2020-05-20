Bruna Marquezine, Ivete Sangalo and more famous people demanded justice for the death of a 14 year old boy, João Pedro. The teenager was inside the house when he was hit by a bullet during a confrontation at Complexo do Salgueiro last Monday (18). ‘This extermination of poor and black youth in communities across the country is causing outrage’, says Luciano Huck

Bruna Marquezine, Luan Santana and most famous took a position on the death of João Pedro Matos Pinto, last Monday (18). The 14-year-old boy was shot inside the house during an operation by the Civil and Federal police at the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo, in Rio de Janeiro. Several artists shared a critical publication made by columnist Djamila Ribeiro on Instagram this Tuesday (19th) about what happened. “Stay at home, they say. Because João Pedro Mattos was at home, playing with his cousins, when his body was mutilated with stray bullets that only find black bodies”, fired the journalist.

Bruna Marquezine displays text and regrets the death of João Pedro

Bruna Marquezine shared columnist Djamila Ribeiro’s text on her Instagram profile. Along with the critical message, the actress quoted a phrase said by the victim’s father, Neilton Pinto: “‘I mean, Mr. Governor, that your police didn’t just kill a 14 year old with a dream and projects, your police killed a whole family, killed a father, killed a mother, killed a sister and especially João Pedro. That is what your police did with my life ‘”.

‘Banalize murder’, fires Luciano Huck

Luciano Huck critically analyzed the death of the 14-year-old boy. “As if all the sadness due to the pandemic was not enough, this tragedy with João Pedro now happens in the Complexo do Salgueiro. The virus of violence continues, at present, to slaughter the future of Brazil. To trivialize the murder of a 14-year-old boy is unacceptable This extermination of poor and black youth in communities across the country is indignant. It is not just in Rio. This is a national disease that demands social responsibility from all of us in search of a cure. Sad. Very sad “, fired the presenter of” Caldeirão ” do Huck “, as well as the woman, Angélica.

Ivete Sangalo regrets the desperation of the family of the victim of 14 years

Ivete Sangalo lamented the death of João Pedro and the pain of the family for the unexpected loss. “Desperate. Never seeing a son again. How many unanswered questions. For that child João Pedro, 14 years old, there were never any guarantees. Even if he were inside the house, nothing could save him from this unfortunate historical persecution that permeates the life of so many in this country. It only gets worse. Pain in the maximum volume of the soul “, he guaranteed.

Luan Santana and Eliana highlight sadness over death

Luan Santana showed support to João Pedro’s family about the boy’s death at home. “May God protect our children. How sad,” shot the singer. Following, Eliana raised some hashtags such as “black lives matter”, “outrageous”, “innocent” and “interrupted dream”. In the sequence, the presenter continued: “My feelings to the family”.

Bruno Gagliasso, Enzo Celulari and more famous people ask for justice

Bruno Gagliasso asked for justice for the death of João Pedro. “Brazil, the country that continues to kill its black and poor children. What a shame. What a revolt,” he fired. The actor Micael also raised the hashtag “justice for João Pedro” and Enzo Celulari continued: “Unbelievable. Until when?”.

View this photo on Instagram Stay home, they say. For Joo Pedro Mattos was at home, playing with his cousins, when his body was mutilated with stray bullets that only find black bodies. Sunday, I was watching a newscast, in a story that talked about this Operation that raised a community and killed several people in Complexo do Alemo, as if it were the most normal thing in the world. normalized, it shouldn’t be normal. Scenes from Bope’s Guard, known vehicle of the Elite Squad, a film that is still shown weekly, despite glorifying genocidal torture, corporation and war machine and then the matter cut for a police person, I think that the delegate, to say that the population was supposed to be calm, because no one had died & # 34; innocent & # 34 ;. Historically, no one of these communities heard in matters like this, and this time the format was repeated. Another speech of white supremacy successfully produced on television, a speech that produces deaths. Joo Pedro Mattos was one of them, joining Amarildo, Claudia, gatha and other millions of people. Targeted, and at the risk of disrupting the murderous symphony between police, government and the media, his body was suddenly placed in a helicopter, with no one from his family, who went sixteen hours without knowing his whereabouts! 16 hours! Later, after an internet campaign, he discovered that the boy’s body was in the IML. The horror … the horror … That is to say, the governor of Rio de Janeiro was elected under the promise of a genocidal policy, even more than was already practiced. He said that under his command the police would aim and “shoot in the head”. Disgusting, all very revolting. There is a war against the black population of that country. Joo Pedro, present! . . Ps: I prefer not to expose the boy’s photo A post shared by Djamila Ribeiro (@ djamilaribeiro1) on May 19, 2020 at 7:21 am PDT

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’