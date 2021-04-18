Márquez, with tears in his eyes upon arrival at the box

04/18/2021

Nil Banos

Marc Márquez did one more feat. After not having done more than six consecutive laps so far this weekend, in the race it endured each and every one of the 25 it was scheduled for. It went very well, but as the laps went by it was less. Tiredness, and surely also pain, were taking their toll on Cervera’s body.

The most deserving of rounds of applause! 👏👏👏 7th on @ marcmarquez93’s return! Truly heroic scenes 💪 # PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/SJYqGoYEbQ – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 18, 2021

Final seventh place and the first points of the season for the ’93’ of the Repsol Honda Team. Upon arrival at the box you could see images that are not usual in him. TO Marc Márquez Tears came to his eyes after taking off his helmet. Tears of joy, of overcoming and of enduring the pain and fatigue of this tough first test of the year for him when he is in the final stretch of rehabilitation from an injury that has taken him nine months away from the tracks and the MotoGP World Championship .