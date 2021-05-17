“Márquez was born a champion and always will be”

05/17/2021 at 3:03 PM CEST

Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda team manager, returned to the circuits this past weekend after several weeks away due to health problems. In the Le Mans paddock, scene of the most serious accident of his sporting career, he attended a crazy grand prix, with rain, wind, a change of motorcycle and a double fall for Marc Márquez when he was leading.

“The conclusion of this Sunday’s race is that when you are born a champion, you will always be a champion. Marc saw the possibility of winning at Le Mans and even in his current physical condition, he tried & rdquor ;, Explain Puig in your usual post-race summary on your team’s website.

“Marc was leading the race, he had a crash and then he went back to riding and was again the fastest rider on the track. It’s a shame he crashed again, but his spirit and the willpower he has inside are incredible. Obviously We are not happy with the final result, but we are happy to see Marc showing us his true self; he has not lost himself after all these hard months “, he values Puig.

In the case of Pol Espargaro, stresses that “he had a problem at the beginning of the race and was forced to come back from further back; without this problem he would have been faster. Even so, his eighth position is not bad, but we are always wanting more.”

“In general, we cannot be happy with the results of Honda HRC in France, but Álex Márquez and Takaaki Nakagami fought for the podium and finished the race & rdquor ;.

What are the positives and negatives after the race?

“The negative is that Marc suffered two falls and the positive is seeing the spirit of this man. What really defines you is your spirit. After all these months, he has never given up. We could see at Le Mans that he saw that he had a chance of victory, although under these circumstances it was difficult at the end. He wants to win and sooner or later it will happen. He is not ready from a physical point of view at the moment, but the Repsol Honda team knows this and waits until he is ready again. Marc will probably need more time and we are here waiting & rdquor ;.

How has the race been lived from the pitlane?

“It was very exciting to see Marc leading a race again and then after his crash to watch his lap times and watch him close the gap despite being a long way off. Regarding the rest of the Honda HRC riders, I think they lost some time at the beginning and were fighting in the middle group. From the middle of the race until the end they tried to survive, but in the end, Bagnaia was faster than them & rdquor ;.

Any more comments, in addition to the official statements?

“We are currently facing some problems, as we said in Jerez, and we are not hiding them. We have to improve the RC213V, we must. Marc’s circumstances are unique because he is still injured and not 100%. Your goal is to get back to your full strength step by step. But on the other hand, we have to improve the bike and this is what the engineers are trying to do and they know the deadline for it. The next two races (Mugello and Barcelona) are two very demanding tracks, especially Mugello, and we need to find a very balanced machine. Let’s see if we can work out some solutions, reach out and do our best.