Márquez surprises and revolutionizes the premier category while the ‘rookies’ do their own in the other two

04/18/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

It’s been a long time, well, two or three years, that the young French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), which has not won anything in its striking sporting career, I mean, of course, world titles, it is knocking on the door of something great, undoubtedly a huge title, the biggest, that of MotoGP, that of the Kings. And his double victory, in Qatar (called the Doha GP) and yesterday, in Portimao (Portugal), means, finally, his authentic candidacy for something immense and deserved, the world title among the great drivers. Something that two Spanish rookies also plan to aspire to, the prodigious Pedro Acosta, only 16 years old and winner, again, of Moto3 and a tremendous Raul Fernandez, 20 years old, winner in his third race in Moto2.

It is still curious that, when the ‘Devil’ emerged (2019), Marc Marquez Alenta (Honda), who today has demonstrated his tremendous competitiveness, his passion for motorcycles, for the race, his immense illusion to be someone, by finishing seventh in the GP in which he reappears after nine months of absence and three surgeries (the last 11 hours), he touched the crest and surpassed it; And it is still curious that, last year, when, without MM93, he could aspire to the title, the Majorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki) appeared and snatched that possibility from him.

Now while Marquez be again Marquez, While Maverick Viñales (Today 11th and protagonist of the worst start in history), while the Suzuki are doubtful, while Ducati does not just have a boss (the ‘satellite’ Johann Zarco has fallen today when he was third), Aprilia is vindicated but does not arrive and the KTM seem in crisis, Quartararo He has decided to set his tremendous pace and show that he is, without a doubt, the main favorite for the title after winning his fifth MotoGP GP. Of course, with the permission of all of them, of course, because this has only just begun and now the authentic European tour begins, in fifteen days, in Jerez.

Today’s victory of the ‘Devil’, who has rolled at a level high enough to force the falls of Miller, Rins, who was second and ready to launch his last attack on the ‘Devil’, Zarco and even of Valentino rossi, which should be considered soon, very soon, in the face of the tremendous ridicule that he is starring in, makes him the great favorite for the title, once he has joined the official Yamaha Monster team of the fretboard brand.

The race, without a doubt, has had another great protagonist, who has been Marc Márquez, which not only finished the race, but also finished in a brilliant seventh position. And, as soon as he entered his box, he broke down crying “but with emotion, with joy, with happiness, not pain & rdquor ;, confessed MM93, who assured that“ this unique weekend, unexpected because of how well it has gone, It must be the beginning of the return, although there is still a long way to go before it will be the Marquez from before & rdquor ;.