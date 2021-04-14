Márquez returns to the most even World Cup in recent years

04/14/2021 at 9:43 AM CEST

The Catalan rider Marc Márquez (Honda), 28, will appear tomorrow, for the first time in the last nine months, in the ‘paddock’ of the MotoGP World Championship, which has been his garden from 2013 to 2019, when he won six of the seven championships that were played.

MM93 will reappear the next day, Friday, in the first official training sessions of Grand Prix of Portugal, which are held this weekend in the beautiful, competitive and dizzying route of Portimao, one of the most praised on the international calendar and the only one, along with Austria, where he has not yet won.

The numbers of Márquez until he fractured his right humerus in the Jerez-2020 accident are to think that he can regain the title that, last year, with a single victory and six podiums in 14 grands prix, snatched the young Majorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki).

The champion of Cervera (Lleida) has contested, since he made his debut in 2013 and won the title as the youngest in history, 128 grands prix in the queen category, winning 43% of them (56), getting on the podium in 74% of the occasions (95) and conquering half of the pole positions (62).

Absolute dominance

Márquez returns, yes, to which everyone intuits will be the most even World Cup in recent years, taking into account that his last crown, in 2019, was a true triumphal ride for the pilot of the Repsol Honda team by winning 12 grands prix, being second in another six and the USA fell, surpassing by a whopping 151 points (more than six victories) the runner-up, the Italian Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

It goes without saying that Márquez has won 75% of the MotoGP titles that were at stake, 6 out of 8, he only failed, in 2015, won by Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha) and last year, when he couldn’t compete.

The Honda star rider, who was the only brand that did not place any of his four official RC213Vs among the top-10 of the last Doha Grand Prix, held at the Qatari Losail track, returns to the tightest World Championship of all time, since the top 10 of the last race were separated only by 5.3 seconds, when, last year, there were races in which the difference between the top 10 was 19 seconds (Aragon), 18 (Portugal), 17 (Le Mans ) or 14 (Barcelona).

And, not only that, to the equality between riders, veterans, young people and ‘rookies’ like the surprising Jorge Martín (Ducati), six official brands are added (Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki, Aprilia, Honda and KTM), whose motorcycles always they finish in the top 10.