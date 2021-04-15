“Marquez? My mentality does not change because there is one more rider on the track “

04/15/2021 at 10:46 AM CEST

Before starting the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Estrella Galicia 0,0 rider and current MotoGP world champion Joan Mir shared his impressions of the start of the season with the local press. The Suzuki Ecstar team rider spoke about his main rivals to beat in the third round of the World Championship at the Algarve International Circuit this weekend, and also about the return of Marc Marquez to the competition.

Sixth in the provisional classification, with 22 points, after the opening double appointment in Qatar, Mir face a new challenge on the spectacular Portimao track. “I arrive with a lot of desire, I want to do well and even more so after not finishing the race last year, so this year I would like to achieve a good result,” he commented.

Regarding the return of Márquez, he pointed out that “We know that this track is favorable for his bike, but my mentality does not change because there is one more rider on the track. This year he will surely ride very fast here, I would like to be fighting to win, I think that now the circumstances are completely different. I really want to continue learning. We will see how it goes. Miguel Oliveira will be strong for sure. Here he feels at home and goes very fast, “he said.

“We have to keep evolving the bike. We cannot sleep. We have to work to improve my sensations with the bike, improve speed. Let’s say that the balance is good, but we have to improve a little in all areas,” said Mir on his Suzuki’s ‘duties’ to improve the GSX RR, which “is still a very balanced bike anyway.”

On his incident in Qatar with Jack Miller, who hit him on the straight, Mir has indicated that “this maneuver was outside the limits of legality. And from my point of view it would have to be sanctioned, but I respect what Race Direction has decided and I only hope and wish that it does not happen to anyone else and that it does not there are more touches of these. “