Márquez looks for a great blow

06/18/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

It was known, it was sensed, it was feared. Marc Márquez (Honda) was up to something for the German Grand Prix, which is being held this weekend at the Sanchsenring circuit where the champion from Cervera (Lleida) has won the last 10 years he has raced there, from 2010 to 2019, in 125cc to MotoGP. It is his preferred layout, it is a circuit with a lot of left curves, his own, and he is too eager to give a hit as he showed (half, he reserved in the second practice of the day) in the first session of the tomorrow, he led comfortably. Later, MM93 He let the others get the time and he continued preparing, with used tires, for Sunday’s race, which is where he wants to shine.

What’s more, his helmet brand, Shoei, made him a ‘retro’ helmet for next week’s Dutch Grand Prix, at Assen’s ‘cathedral’, and Marquez asked to premiere it this weekend at the Sachsenring. You see, something is up. When asked if he was playing poker, hiding his cards, bluffing, not taking risks in the second session of the day in search of pole, Marquez He said, with the biggest of his smiles, well, with his usual smile, that “I’m not going to bluff, but I didn’t feel energetic to find the best time in the second session and I preferred to continue with the plan that we had drawn up. to prepare the bike for Sunday. That was it & rdquor ;.

If there are journalists who think that Marquez He is saving something, imagine what his teammates on the grid will think that yesterday, Thursday, when they arrived at Sachsenring, they said, through the mouths of the best – the two World Championship leaders (Fabio Quartararo Y Johann zarco) and the champion, Joan Mir — who saw him to win or, at the very least, to reach his first podium after his tremendous injury. “I’m fine, yes, I still have to put my right arm, elbow and shoulder in more, because I see it too high on some lines but, yes, I feel that here, both my bike and I, are trying to do a good race & rdquor; .

At the end of the first day with the English John McPhee (Mot3, Honda, 1.26.739 minutes), the Australian Remy Gardner (Moto2, Kalex, 1.24.197) and the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (MotoGP, KTM, 1.20.690) as leaders of the three grids, Marquez went to sleep with the best of his smiles while the Italian veteran Valentino rossi (Yamaha) was in the penultimate position of the day.