Márquez does not rule out anything

04/15/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

“I don’t rule out anything, nothing, but I don’t set an immediate objective either. I am not going to deceive myself nor do I want to deceive anyone. It is my first weekend at the races after nine months and three operations. I don’t even know how I am and how I will find myself. I have the fall of Jerez tattooed on my arm, yes, but my last memory on a MotoGP was the comeback of that same grand prix, where I felt wonderfully good and very aggressive on the bike. That’s the memory I have & rdquor ;.

Marc Marquez Alentá (Honda), recognized by the whole world as the best pilot in the world in the last decade, holder of eight world titles, has today been the protagonist of the press conference of the Portuguese Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at the beautiful and dizzying Portimao circuit. All the riders present, from the champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) to the current leader of the World Championship, the French Johann zarco (Ducati), passing through the local Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), paid him a heartfelt tribute and assured in unison that his presence “is very, very, beneficial for the World Cup & rdquor ;. Everything said was summarized in the phrase of ‘Devil‘: “Marc has been our reference for all these years and it’s great that he’s back with us & rdquor ;.

Y, Marquez, of course, without ceasing to acknowledge that he has not had a good time, but knowing that, one day or another, he would return (“it was only a matter of time, said the doctors & rdquor;), he insisted that“ the first thing I have to do is feel like a racing driver again; I know that I am physically well, but I have to realize that it will not be easy to reach the Marc that everyone remembers. I don’t want to overrun, but I feel strong. What’s more, I am one of those convinced that from serious injuries it becomes even stronger & rdquor ;. He feels so strong that he even confessed that, in 17 days, when he returns to Jerez “I want to face that turn 3 again, yeah& rdquor ;.

It is clear that MM93 does not know where the key to his return and performance will be. It does know that it will go back to 350 km / h. At the end of the straight it will not be easy, neither braking from 300 to 60 meters, nor brushing the asphalt with your elbow or your ass & mldr; & rdquor; but if I have found something missing during these nine months, it has not been the racing environment , the ‘paddock’, not even the victories, which I hope will return, but feel like a pilot, sorry, riding a MotoGP and I’m on the verge of doing it again and that makes me feel very happy, yes & rdquor ;.

“There have been very special moments in my career and this is undoubtedly one of them & rdquor ;, Márquez continued. “How do I know? For everything but, above all, because it moves those butterflies in the stomach that means that something big is about to happen. I have already told Takeo (Yokohama, technical director of the Honda team), I am unable to explain which Marquez we are going to see. He has told me to limit myself to riding, to make contact, again, with the bike, the track, the sensations, the races, that there will be time to put pressure on us and, the truth is, I think it is the most sensible thing I have. hearing. I must adapt to my new situation, continue listening to my body, without pause but without haste & rdquor ;.

Marquez He acknowledged having verified, in just 24 hours, that everyone, all the riders and brands of the MotoGP World Championship, “have their morale through the roof, while I have not even landed yet & rdquor ;. Of course, MM93 insisted that he does not want to rush and that he has worked in detail on his return to the track with his team “which he had already seen in the small tests we did in Barcelona and here, in Portimao, and with the Japanese engineers, who have been very happy to see me & rdquor ;.

Marc has also confessed that it has been very bad for him to leave his mother Roser home alone. “We have spent these nine months watching the races together, when she was used to seeing them always alone. Now he will return to his usual mode. I promised myself that I will not make her suffer this weekend but, honestly, I don’t know if I will be able to fulfill that promise & rdquor ;.