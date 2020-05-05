Madrid, May 5 . .- The Spanish Marc Márquez, six-time MotoGP world champion, was successful with his four-year renewal with Honda when everyone was surprised by the earlyness of his decision and its longevity. but, unfortunately, the confinement due to the coronavirus has fully proved them right and they have ended up following Yamaha and Suzuki.

Without the threatening shadow of the coronavirus still on our heads, Marc Márquez or rather his representative, had already “rolled up his sleeves” to get to work on the future of his pilot and, despite having offers on the table of practically all “powerful” brands of the championship, the priority ended up being to achieve continuity and enhancement of who is the great dominator of the category since 2013.

That is how, late in the month of February, the great news came out that surprised everyone with a changed foot. Marc Márquez confirmed his continuity with the Repsol Honda team and did it for no less than four years and with a notable increase in his emoluments.

That turned out to be the starting gun for the rest of the brands and contenders because if until that moment many were those who dreamed of convincing Márquez to change their air, from that moment they were doomed to “hunt” the best options in the market for his immediate future and there was the reason that made manufacturers with more interests in the championship guarantee themselves the best options before.

But before this “market analysis” the Repsol Honda team has a pending commitment ahead of them, knowing who the champion’s teammate will be, since his brother Álex Márquez could be said to be “pending evaluation” and his performance during the 2020 season will depend on its continuity in the world champion squad.

And that “best option” was another Spaniard, Maverick Viñales, who did not take too long to get renewal for two seasons in the same team he was in, the Yamaha official, who was also going to land, a few days later , the great revelation of 2019, the French Fabio Quartararo, a decision that left a Valentino Rossi without a motorcycle.

The pandemic and confinement have placed the nine-time world champion in a very difficult moment for him, because if at any time it was considered that 2020 was his last active campaign, he would have to say goodbye to the competition with a “capped” championship.

That option, of course, was not the one that could most excite him, and this has been expressed on more than one occasion, so his main option, knowing that he is outside the official team, is to maintain his “status” of Official but in an independent team and there is only one, the Petronas Malaysian who is directed by Razlan Razali and who has also already said on some occasions in public that he would see him with very good eyes.

In favor of this alternative is the fact that one of its two pilots, Fabio Quartararo, jumps to the official team, which already creates a “hole” for Rossi, but also the second pilot is another Italian, Franco Morbidelli, who is also member of the VR46 school owned by Valentino, with whom he has a very good relationship, although in this equation “some” have introduced the possibility of a return in 2021 of Jorge Lorenzo …

But all these are assumptions and the passage of time will clarify or deny them and, for now, what is certain is that the Repsol Honda already has its champion “tied” for four seasons, Yamaha already has its two official riders and the last, for now, to join this “confirmed” relationship, have been the official Suzuki drivers.

First came the renewal of Alex Rins, the safest value and winner of the manufacturer of Hamamatsu, who announced his renewal on April 19, and this past weekend, that of his teammate, Joan Mir was also made public , which confirms Suzuki’s idea of ​​having two young and projected riders who have practically reached MotoGP from their hand and that is the best guarantee for the future.

In addition to them, the future is also guaranteed for the Spanish Tito Rabat, who has a signed contract with the Raúl Romero team until the end of 2021 and it is foreseeable that the newcomer Johann Zarco will also continue in the squad, unless there is a free place in the official Ducati team.

The rest of the drivers have a complicated season ahead of them, as a consequence of the multiple postponements and cancellations, to renew their teams’ confidence, as the two Ducati seats, where Andrea Dovizioso is, should not be renewed. no problem to continue, and Danilo Petrucci, always questioned by the leaders of the Borgo Panigale factory.

In a similar situation are the KTM drivers, the Spanish Pol Espargaró, who, like Dovizioso, should have no trouble continuing with the Austrian manufacturer as his most competitive driver, and the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira, who, like Petrucci, must demonstrate throughout of this strange 2020 its worth.

The KTM satellite team, led by the French Hervé Poncharal, is “another matter”, now it has the South African Brad Binder and the Spanish Iker Lecuona, who have before them the difficult challenge of “convincing” practically everyone, in particular his “boss”, to achieve a continuity that could otherwise be jeopardized by the occasional “shine” of some other rider, both MotoGP and Moto2.

Aprilia remains, where the most logical thing is that the Spanish Aleix Espargaró continues his work of evolution and, at the same time, adds the improvement in his results that, for this 2020, seem to be closer, when arriving at the starting formation of the championship with a completely new bike and, apparently, much more competitive than previous versions of its RS-GP.

Who has a much more complicated future, although Aprilia has always supported him, is the Italian Andrea Iannone, who is subject to an 18-month sanction after passing a positive anti-doping control in Malaysia, pending the appeal filed by the lawyers of the pilot at TAS.

Juan Antonio Lladós

