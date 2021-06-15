Márquez and Espargaró confident of achieving a good result at Sachsenring

06/15/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Marc Márquez Y Pol EspargaroRepsol Honda RC 213 V trail riders are confident and eager to reach a circuit, the German Sachsenring, in which the former has won everything in the last decade and the latter hopes to achieve a good result. “After the test day in Barcelona, ​​the week between races has gone very well to recover and in it we were able to work a lot and now we arrive at the Sachsenring, where I have always enjoyed driving in the past”, recalls the Repsol rider in the note from your team. “This year, of course, we arrived in a different position, but we hope that the track allows us to be more competitive from a physical point of view and we will see what the weekend brings us,” says the eight-time world champion hopefully. .

Your partner in the Repsol Honda team, Pol Espargaro, assures that he arrives in Germany “after a good day of training in Spain”. “They have been some very tough races, so it is important to stay focused and do what we can this weekend, but our Repsol Honda has been strong here in the past and with what we have found in the test I hope we can give some steps forward, “says the new signing of the Repsol team with conviction. “Everything in MotoGP is so close, so even a small improvement will help a lot, especially on Saturdays, because now we have two races before the summer break, which we want to reach with a positive balance,” he says Pol Espargaro.