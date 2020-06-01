Alcoa is preparing the dismissal of more than 500 employees in Galicia. A scenario that has triggered the protests of the workers and the reaction of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, which has reminded the American company that in the last two years it has received more than 37 million in public aid.

Maroto has indicated that it is an amount delivered “With the collective effort of all Spaniards” and that has gone to the American multinational producer of aluminum. The minister has also explained that the problems the company is going through are not just related to the light price.

Once again, Maroto has insisted the Alcoa management to “reconsider” on the recently opened informal consultation period for the collective dismissal of a maximum of 534 employees from its primary aluminum plant in San Cibrao, in the municipality of Cervo (Lugo).

For the minister, it is an industrial product “very important” for the whole of the country’s industry and has affected that this factory is now in a situation of excess productive capacity due to the fall in demand, but recalled that the Government has already put “many resources” on the table, such as the statute for the electro-intensive consumer.

Surprise protests

The Alcoa San Cibrao (Lugo) works council prepares more protests “Surprising and spectacular” for the next few days, after the mobilization with thousands of people last Sunday in which they cut the A-8 motorway with the burning tires. The objective is to make clear “the problem that the closure would generate” of the plant.

For his part, the president of the works council, José Antonio Zan, He explained that they will continue “doing increasingly stronger and forceful actions, since we have an entire region and a province fighting side by side.”

According to the union leader of the San Cibrao factory, these protests must “Reconsider the central government” and bet on a “temporary intervention” with “part or all of the shareholders” to give “a viability to the company”. A measure that workers plan to sue this Wednesday at a meeting with the Ministry of Industry.

Damage to the “devastating” province

And it is that the representative of the workers censures that the government “has been turning a deaf ear for years” to the problems of Alcoa, reason why the region of A Mariña goes out to demonstrate to say “enough is enough”.

Warns that the damage to the province would be “devastating” if the aluminum plant closes, and it is the “Government that has to realize this”. “What the government of Spain is doing is that we take much longer to get out of the economic crisis we are in,” he adds.