Maroto justifies that the first Perte project is for the automotive industry

In the Congress of Deputies

EUROPE PRESS

Madrid

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – 13:26

The minister answers a question from PP deputy Tristana Moraleja about “patronage” in the selection of public-private projects.



Reyes Maroto, this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies. Efe Agreement. Government and Volkswagen Group will create a battery factory in Catalonia Protestas. Extremadura, Galicia and Aragn criticize the Government for giving the battery project to Catalonia

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has assured that the automotive sector has been the sector that has presented the most projects in the expression of interest that boosted its portfolio to obtain European funds, which explains why it is for said industry the first Perte (Strategic Projects for Recovery and Economic Transformation) that the Government has announced.

This is how he pointed out in the control session to the Executive in the Congress of Deputies, after the ‘popular’ deputy Tristana Mara Moraleja asked him why this sector was selected for the first Perte and criticized the “arbitrariness” and the ” patronage “with which, in his opinion, the Government of Pedro Sánchez acts.

For Maroto, that the first sector to have a Perte is the automotive sector represents “good news” and has reproached the opposition for “sowing doubts” and for “blocking this element” of economic impulse.

“The automotive sector is going to have the first Perte because of the interest shown by companies and because it cannot miss the train for the future,” claimed Maroto, who added that the creation of a public-private consortium to install the The first battery plant for electric cars in Spain is an “important” initiative that is committed to quality employment and research.

Despite this, Moraleja has wondered why the Government announced a battery factory in Catalonia and not in other communities where there are also vehicle production factors, such as Galicia. “I hope it is not a toll to be paid by all Spaniards for Snchez to continue in Moncloa,” he indicated, in relation to the Government’s pacts with Catalan independentists to come to power.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more