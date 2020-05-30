The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, has denied that the independence pressure or the threat of tax increases by the Government have influenced the decision of Nissan to close your plant in Catalonia.

In an interview this Friday on the ‘Herrera en COPE’ program, the minister believes that the slamming of the Japanese company is due to “a complicated financial situation and the latest changes in management.” “Nissan had long stopped investing in Europe and have opted for a withdrawal towards Asia,” he said.

Despite the warning that Nissan’s decision has given, Maroto denies that other plants such as those in Renault, Mercedes or Ford in Spain are in danger of closure: “The automobile industry after the impact of the coronavirus is currently very complicated. We are fighting for it to come out stronger. We need a pact with this industry. I am going to convene the sustainable mobility table to have a debate important where administrations and companies define this new industrial policy in a different context. Society as a whole has to make an effort to strengthen our industry. “

The nationalization of companies does not enter into this effort, as the second vice president suggested yesterday, Pablo Iglesias: “Whenever there is a private initiative, the Government has to help in the different industrial crises. We must seek the best public-private collaboration to continue Nissan’s productive capacities.”

On the situation of Alcoa, Maroto has been calm for the viability of the Lugo factory, although it has asked for “co-responsibility” to the American company after 38 million euros have been invested with the aim of maintaining employment.

He admits that the La Coruña and Avilés plants generate more concern: “The workers know very well that we are going to defend their work. We are going to look for alternatives that ensure the productive capacities of both plants.”

With respect to tourism, Maroto considers that the forecasts for this summer are, despite everything, “good”. “The reserves are being revived. August is going well and we are strengthening the reserves for July,” he said. Finally, the Minister of Industry has contradicted Minister Garzón, who attacked the Spanish tourism sector two weeks ago, assuring that it was “precarious, seasonal and with low added value.” “I believe that we have a very professional tourism sector. Spain is the most competitive destination in the world. We must continue to improve but we have a premium tourism sector,” he said.

