Maroto a Lambn: Aragn can host a factory of batteries for electric cars

The minister appeases the regional president

JAVIER ORTEGA

Saragossa

Monday, March 22, 2021 – 16:01

President Aragons was disappointed by the Government-VW Group agreement for the installation of a factory in Catalonia.



Minister Reyes Maroto and Javier Lambn, this Monday. Efe Government-VW Agreement. The CCAA that criticize the Government for giving the battery factory to Catalua Reyes Maroto. “The automotive sector has been the sector that has presented the most projects”

The Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, has recognized this Monday the good positioning of Aragn in the automotive industry for the future of electric mobility and, in particular, to be able to host a battery factory. He stated this during the telematic inauguration of the conference Mobility in the center of development, organized by the Government of Aragn.

It has had the participation of representatives from the entire automotive and mobility sector, such as Stellantis, Anfac, Mobility City wave Zaragoza’s University.

The meeting has pretended ‘sell’ Aragon’s strength in the automotive sector and its candidacy to receive investment for the installation of an automobile battery factory.

Maroto has highlighted the impulse by the Government of Spain of a European strategic project (Perte) in the automotive field that includes a battery factory in which Volkswagen and Iberdrola are already present, the economic development of mobility and manufacture of electric vehicles.

Present a viable project

A project to which the minister has invited Aragn to participate, through all the agents that work in this sector in the Community. Likewise, he has invited this Community to present “a viable project for the battery factory to set up in Aragn”.

With 80% of car manufacturers close to their environment, Zaragoza has arguments to make an investment of these characteristics, as the Aragons president has insisted.

Javier Lambn, who has closed the meeting, confirmed that they are already Negotiations started to attract investment of around 5,000 million.

Has highlighted the potential of the automotive sector with the leadership of the Stellantis factory in Zaragoza and pointing out their good expectations for the future “with or without battery factory”.

He recalled that the Aragons Government has been working in electromobility since 2018, two years before Zaragoza was a pioneer in mass production the first 100% electric, the Corsa, in the Figueruelas factory.

In November 2018, President Aragons traveled to China and contacted various battery manufacturers such as DLG. Also, in 2019 the regional executive granted direct aid of four million to PSA and 2.7 to the auxiliary industry, what adds up 12 million more in grants to support innovation.

The location in Figueruelas of a factor such as Opel Espaa, of the Stellantis group, is another strength.

However, this multinational has underway two battery manufacturing projects located in Germany and France and that they will be destined to the electrical models that are assembled in all its European plants.

Despite this, Juan Antonio Muoz Codina, Stellantis industrial benchmark, has said that Aragn has a very good candidacy to acquire another battery factor, since it is believed that several will be needed to respond to the needs of the market.

AN INVESTMENT OF 1,075 MILLION

In the aforementioned forum, the president of the Automotive Cluster of Aragon, Benito Tesier, has announced the launch of the project ‘Mov & Elect’ to promote electrified mobility in this autonomous Community.

As he has advanced, have a total investment of 1,075 million euros articulated on three levers: innovation, reindustrialization and digitization and training.

Tesier has specified that in the innovation chapter, to infrastructures and the development of components and systems, 265 million of euros; in reindustrialization, to new models and components, 630 million, and digitization and training will be allocated 180 million of euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more