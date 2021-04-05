Maroon 5 offers streaming concert on March 30 via LIVENow

MADRID, 25 Mar. (EUROPA PRESS) –

Next Tuesday, March 30 from 9:00 p.m., Spanish schedule, Maroon 5 will offer an exclusive virtual concert for all their fans around the world that can be followed in streaming through the LIVENow platform. A date in which the band led by Adam Levine will perform their legendary hits of yesteryear and also their most recent releases such as ‘Beautiful Mistakes’.

In this streaming show, the three-time Grammy and multi-platinum-winning band offers a spectacular immersive journey on a visual level reviewing his greatest hits and also interpreting his new songs. After more than two decades playing for millions of people around the world, Maroon 5 promises this performance won’t be like anything they’ve done before: a global show created in collaboration with iconic award-winning music video director Sophie Muller.

‘American Express UNSTAGED: Maroon 5’ It will include songs from the band’s six albums: ‘Songs About Jane’, the double platinum record ‘It Won’t be Soon Before Long’, ‘Hands All Over’, ‘V’ and ‘Red Pill Blues’. The band will also review their 11 songs that have reached number one on the US charts, including ‘Maps’,’ Animals’, ‘Sugar’ and ‘Girls Like You.

This concert also marks the return of American Express UNSTAGED in 2021 that fans around the world will be able to attend through LIVENow on March 30 and 31.

Tickets for ‘American Express Unstaged: Maroon 5’ are already on sale in LIVE-now.com from 21.15 euros with exclusive packs available for American Express card holders. Fans can watch the show at the following times:

EUROPE

Tuesday, March 30

8:00 p.m. London, 9:00 p.m. Madrid, 10:00 p.m. Moscow

AMERICA

Tuesday, March 30

6:00 p.m. Los Angeles, 9:00 p.m. New York, 9:00 p.m. Lima, 10:00 p.m. Buenos Aires

ASIA

Wednesday, March 31

4:00 p.m. Bangkok, 5:00 p.m. Manila, 6:00 p.m. Seoul, 8:00 p.m. Sydney

Maroon 5 is one of the most important pop music groups of the 20th centuryI. To date, the world-renowned Los Angeles band has received three Grammy Awards, has sold more than 75 million albums, 400 million singles worldwide and has received gold and platinum awards in more than 35 countries. They have also accumulated more than 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify and they have offered more than 120 concerts in more than 30 countries, with more than 6,750,000 tickets sold.

Maroon 5’s performance is the continuation of a series of great UNSTAGED performances in 2020, such as those of Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Shawn mendes. The American Express series returns for the first time in 2021, in collaboration with LIVENow, to connect fans with unique music experiences from the comfort of their own home.