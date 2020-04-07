Marlon Vera will have his first taste of a challenger to a belt of the UFC when I return to the octagon this April 18.

The promotion unveiled tonight through their social networks the brand new billboard of UFC 249, and in it the Ecuadorian will welcome you to Ray borg to the Bantamweight division.

‘Chito’ is currently on a streak of five straight wins, all of them by completion. It comes from ending with the TKO route with Andre Ewell at UFC Fight Night Tampa.

The Chone native had a fight scheduled with the ex-challenger to the Gallo belt of the WEC, Eddie Wineland, at UFC on ESPN 8, but due to the spread of the coronavirus the fight was canceled.

Borg, a former UFC flyweight belt challenger, is on a streak of two straight wins, but his multiple issues with hitting the division’s ideal weight forced him to climb for the first time in his career.

In his most recent fight, Borg vastly beat the Brazilian Rogério Bontorin at UFC Fight Night Rio Rancho. That contest marked the fourth time the Arizona native has stepped on the scales overweight.