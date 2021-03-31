Marlon Vera is up for a rematch with Sean O’Malley

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Marlon Vera (16–7–1) finished Sean O’Malley (13–1) in the first round in August 2020 at UFC 252. Since then the two have gone different paths and while “Chito” lost in his next fight, “Sugar” got back on the winning track. It remains to be seen what their next step is but the fighter from Ecuador is up for a rematch.

Marlon Vera vs. Sean O’Malley 2?

So he made it clear in a recent post on Twitter:

If Sean wanna get his ass kick again I’m here stevia just ask for it – Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 30, 2021

«If Sean wants me to kick him again, he just has to ask«.

At the moment the fighter born in Montana, United States, has not answered this challenge. And it cannot be said for sure if he will be interested in this rematch given he recently set his sights on Dominick Cruz (23-3).

Now the question is: who’s next? I heard Dominick Cruz texted Chael Sonnen saying he wants to fight me. I don’t know if it was a fake Dom joke or is it real. But it’s a fight we could have. I know Dustin tweeted the other day on July 10th and I think I’m the guy for the co-feature fight.. Dustin vs. Conor, ‘Suga’ vs. Dominick. I don’t know, it makes sense, it could happen. We’ll see. I definitely want to fight a couple more times this year. “

