Marlon Vera and Davey Grant rematch added to UFC Fight Night on June 19

Ecuadorian Marlon “Chito” Vera will have the opportunity to overcome one of his first defeats in the Octagon. The bantamweight will face Davey grant at UFC Fight Night on June 19.

The match was confirmed by MMA DNA Monday night. Both will meet again five years after the first fight, where Grant It won by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Night 84.

Vera, will try to overcome his loss to the former featherweight champion Jose Aldo by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17. Before that fight, he ended up undefeated by Sean O’Malley on UFC 252. Marlon became known in the first season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America.

Grant, is on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Jonathan Martinez on UFC Vegas 21. Davey noted for his strong grappling, with 8 wins by way of completion.

UFC Fight Night June 19 will be held in a place to be defined.