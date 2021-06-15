Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili added to UFC 266

A bantamweight bout has been added to UFC 266. Brazilian Marlon Moraes will face Merab Dvalishvili.

The announcement was made by Ray longo in the latest edition of Anik Florian Podcast.

Moraes, it will try to end its unstable phase inside the octagon. The former beltline challenger has won one of his last three fights. Marlon comes from being knocked out by Rob font on UFC Vegas 17. Marlon became known for being a former champion of WSOF and for his strong fists, with 10 wins for KO / TKO.

Dvalishvili He comes in a situation opposite to that of his rival. The bantamweight of Serra-Longo Fight Team he’s on a six-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Cody Stamann by unanimous decision in UFC on ESPN 23. Merab He stands out for his strong grappling and dominance over his rivals in every fight.

UFC 266 will be held on September 25 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

