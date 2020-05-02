The end of the collective vacation of football players creates anxiety among athletes and fans to know whether the ball will roll or not. But, the forced pause has also made players reflect on this moment to think about the future.

Defender Marllon spoke with the report Valinor Content / LANCE! about his quarantine period, the arrival of Enderson Moreira and says that Raposa is strong enough to own one of the vacancies in the national elite of 2021. Check below.

Marllon still has little time for Cruzeiro, but sees the club with good chances of going up to the first division- (Bruno Haddad / Cruzeiro)

Photo: Lance!

1- How is your head at this forced stop? What have you been doing to stay in shape and to pass the time, without being able to leave the house?



The days have been quite boring. I have followed Cruzeiro’s training spreadsheet and stayed in my apartment with my wife and son. But, even so it creates a natural anxiety because the athlete is used to a training routine, food, exercise load, trips etc. And, all of that was stopped.

2-Do you agree with this social isolation imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus? And your family? Are you following the recommendations of the experts?

Yes. You have to stay at home, but I understand that there are groups of people in our country who need to go to the street to work because they have a small business, because they are self-employed or informal. It is a difficult decision.

3- Regarding Cruzeiro and the arrival of Enderson Moreira, what is your expectation and do you agree that the team needs reinforcements to have real chances of going up to the first division?



I never worked with Professor Enderson. But, I only heard good things from other athletes. A serious and competent professional. Regarding reinforcements, I believe it is difficult to give an opinion at this moment. I arrived at Cruzeiro at the beginning of a week and debuts on Sunday. Then the championship stopped! I didn’t have time to do a group assessment. What I can say is that it is a young group, with a lot of desire and dedication.

I’m sure we will fight for access. Cruzeiro is one of the greatest in Brazil and I am very proud to wear this shirt in the biggest challenge in the history of this club. I, who already passed the Cruzeiro base, know how demanding, passionate and passionate the fans are. It is in this spirit that we will play Serie B and fight for access.

4- The Brazilian football calendar will suffer from this forced pause. How do you see a possible adaptation of our football to the European calendar?



The move to the European calendar would be beneficial. In this way, Brazilian clubs would adjust the negotiation windows and prevent casts from being dismantled during July and August, for example. In addition, major championships stop on FIFA dates. Another win for clubs that would not lose important players to defend their country.

5- About the salary reduction that Cruzeiro will do after the collective vacation. Did the board speak to you? There was acceptance from the other players.? And, are they willing to reduce salaries, as long as the salaries of other employees are not affected?

As I said earlier, I arrived and could only live with the group for a week. This is a matter that will be resolved collectively. Some athletes who are in the club longer are on the front lines with the board. I’m sure that everything will be resolved by consensus.

See too:

See former players who became managers