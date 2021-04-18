Marlins star in Picasso art work

The infielders of the Miami marlins, Jazz Chisholm Y Jesus Aguilar, they starred in a play for the history of the Big leagues, who in an assist play from shortstop sealed one of the plays that will undoubtedly be the most spectacular in the recent season of MLB.

During the 10th inning between Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, shortstop Jazz Chisholm, stopped a ground ball to center field by Mauricio Dubón, who ran to second base and took a shot at first base Jesus Aguilar, a player who after picking up the ball from the sand, dropped the ball and before it fell to the ground caught it with his hand, as a way to put the runner out.

The masterful play they made as protagonists Jazz Chisholm Y Jesus Aguilar, even went to the play replay area of ​​the MLB, A trick that after being called to the division was again sung by the referees as an out, a fact that makes it even more impressive for the memory of the fans of the MLB.

After this impressive presentation by Jazz Chisholm Y Jesus Aguilar, this move was published in the first instance in the profile of the MLB, Cut4 on its official Twitter account, a work of art that just 30 minutes after being published had reached more than two hundred and fifteen thousand reproductions by users, that in addition to another two thousand likes in the striking publication.

The Miami marlins ended up winning the game against the San Francisco Giants after such a masterful play on defense, a match that ended with a score of 7-6, a game where the Marlins reap their seventh victory of the just started season of the MLB.

HERE THE PLAY: