Marlins sink Diamondbacks 8-0

05/06/2021

On at 07:33 CEST

EFE

Ranger Adam Duvall hit a home run and finished with four RBIs, Venezuelan shortstop Miguel Rojas scored three times and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0. Duvall (5) knocked the ball out of the field in the second inning leading two runners ahead, and capped a cluster of four touchdowns.

Rojas reached the ringtone three times in the first episode driven by third baseman Brian Anderson’s single. The Venezuelan returned to give mobility to the accountant in the second inning, with Duvall’s homer, and closed with a flourish scoring once more in the seventh inning, with Duvall’s single. In addition, he was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for Miami.

On the mound the victory was credited by relief Jordan Holloway (1-0) in three episodes. For the Diamondbacks, the loss fell to starter Luke Weaver (1-3) in four innings.

Jesse Winker produces the Reds’ winning run

Left fielder Jesse Winker hit an RBI single in the 10th that produced the run of the Cincinnati Red win 1-0 over Chicago White Sox in interleague game. The victory allowed the Reds to split the series into two games. However, the triumph was clouded by the injury to Canadian first baseman Joey Votto, who fractured the thumb of his left hand and will be low for at least a month. The Reds star was hit by a pitch from left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel in the fourth inning. Votto stayed in the game but was replaced in the sixth by Kyle Farmer at first.

At the top of the tenth inning, Leury Garcia was caught stealing the base.

Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray and Chicago’s Keuchel covered seven innings apiece, not allowing a run and allowing just two hits during their time on the mound.

Cincinnati ended his 18-inning scoreless streak as Liam Hendrick (1-1) lost for the first time since signing his four-year, $ 54 million free agent contract with the White Sox.

With automatic runner Tucker Barnhart on second, Nick Senzel singled off Hendricks at the start of the 10th, and Banhart advanced to third. Jesse Winker hit three foul hits before shooting a line off Hendricks’ fourth pitch. The ball landed in center field, and Barnhart scored without there being a shot at home.

At the top of the episode, Cuban catcher Yasmani Grandal was walked by Lucas Sims (1-1). Garcia grounded out for a force out that sent runners to the corners. With Billy Hamilton at the plate, Barnhart surprised Garcia by stealing second. Hamilton struck out.

Chicago, which is trying to fight even though it was left without two outfielders, Dominican Eloy Jiménez and Cuban Luis Robert, due to injuries, lost for the fourth time in 12 games.

The Cardinals and the Mets split the games

Shortstop Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt added a solo and The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the New York Mets 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. With their victory, the Cardinals extended their winning streak to six.

Goldschmidt (4) served the ball in the first inning, solo, and DeJong (7) added a full-lap hit in the fifth inning leading a runner ahead.

On the mound the victory was scored by relief Ryan Helsley (3-0) in one-episode work. For the Mets, the loss was charged by starter Marcus Stroman (3-3) in five innings and lost his third consecutive start.

The loss came after hitting coach Chili Davis was fired and replaced by Hugh Quattlebaum on Monday night.

In the second game between the two, Dominican shortstop Jonathan Villar and wide receiver Tomás Nido hit their first home runs of the season and helped the Mets beat the Cardinals 7-2. Villar (1) found the pitches of Cuban starter Johan Oviedo, who disappeared the ball from the field in the fourth inning, without taking runners ahead.

The victory on the mound was credited to relief Jordan Yamamoto (1-0) in two innings. For the Cardinals, the defeat was carried by Oviedo (0-1) in four episodes.

Starter Jon Gray controls the Giants

Starter Jon Gray pitched six solid innings, helped himself with an RBI single and the Colorado Rockies defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5. Gray (4-2) allowed two runs and four hits. The right-hander also struck out eight and walked two while improving to 4-0 in five starts in games held at his field.

Dominican ranger Raimel Tapia sealed the victory in the fourth inning by hitting a single to center field. With his hit, Tapia sent first baseman Mett Adams and second baseman Alan Trejo to the register with the winning run.

For the Giants, shortstop Brandon Crawford (6) and ranger Darin Ruf (4) each hit home runs.

Grand slam of Dominican Ozuna against the Nationals

Dominican ranger Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta’s third grand slam in four games and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3. Ozuna (4) threw the ball into the street in the third episode when the house was full. The Dominican found the pitches of starter Erick Fedde and bounced the ball 386 feet over the top of right field. Ozuna, who hit 2 of 4, sent the Venezuelans catcher William Contreras, ranger Ronald Acuña Jr., and first baseman Freddie Freeman to the bell with his blow. The outfielder dropped his batting average at .205 and reached 19 RBIs so far this season. Ozuna, who came in hitting .195, danced around the bases while doubling second and pointing to the sky twice.

Contreras (1) hit the first home run of his career, a full-return hit in the fourth inning as punishment for Fedde’s work, with no runners ahead.

The victory was credited to starter Max Fied (1-1) in five innings. For the Nationals, Fedde (2-3) took the loss in five innings.

Stanton hits home run and 4 runs in Yankees win

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton blew out the fence and The New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3. In the third inning, Stanton (8) bounced the ball off the field leading a runner ahead and finished with four RBIs of the six the Yankees had.

On the mound the victory was scored by the Nicaraguan relief Jonathan Loaisiga (3-1), who worked an episode and took a batter by way of strikeout. For the Astros the defeat was carried by the relay Brooks Raley (0-2) by allowing a penalty of two hits and three touchdowns.

Gregorius’ grand slam so the Phillies keep winning

Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam and finished with four RBIs for the Philadelphia Phillies, who defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4. The Phillies added their third consecutive victory. Philadelphia won three games in a row for the first time since the season began 4-0. Gregorius (4) sent the ball to the street in the first episode with a full house.

On the mound, reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) claimed the Phillies’ victory in a one-and-a-third inning. The Brewers lost to starter Freddy Peralta (3-1) in four full innings.

Solak scores in Rangers’ win over Twins

The second baseman of the Texas Rangers Nick Solak hit the ringtone with the run of the 3-1 win for his ninth against the Minnesota Twins, taking advantage of a poor pitch from relief relief Cody Stashak in the sixth inning.

The pitcher who benefited was reliever John King (3-1), who pitched two and two-thirds innings.

For the Twins, receiver Mitch Garver (6) hit the fairway in the second inning, alone.

The loss was carried by starter Lewis Thorpe (0-1) in five full innings.

Guerrero Jr. seals victory for the Blue Jays

Dominican designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit two hits and drove in two runs for the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the Oakland Athletics 9-4. Guerrero Jr. traveled to the batter’s cage four times and hit twice. In the ninth inning, the Dominican sealed the Blue Jays’ victory by hitting a double to deep left field. With his hit, Guerrero Jr., he sent shortstop Bo Bichette and pinch runner Jonathan Davis to the ring with the runs that closed the score on the board.

On the mound the victory was scored by the relief Jordan Romano (3-1) in one episode. For the Athletics, the loss fell to relay Lou Trivino (1-1) in a third of the inning.

Rizzo drives Cubs victory

First baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a career-winning RBI single in the 11th inning and Chicago Cubs beat Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. In the eleventh inning, Rizzo hit unstoppable between left and center fields, driving in the run that put the final numbers on the Cubs’ scoreboard.

On the mound the winner was closer Alec Mills (2-0) in two innings. For the Dodgers closer Garrett Cleavinger (0-3) took the loss in two-thirds of the inning.

Candelario seals the Tigers victory with a home run

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario sent the ball across the wall in the 10th inning and sealed the victory for the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-5. In the 10th inning, Candelario (3) blew the baton against closer Garrett Whitlock’s pitches leading two runners onto the trails.

On the mound the pitcher benefited was the Dominican relief Gregory Soto (2-1) in work of one and a third. On his way to victory, Soto allowed three hits, two runs, walked two and retired two via strikeout.

The Red Sox lost to Whitlock (0-1) in one episode.

Caratini pushes Padres win over Pirates

Puerto Rican catcher Víctor Caratini hit a full-return ball and The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2. In the third episode Caratini (2) took the ball out of the field when he found the serpentine of the starter JT Brubaker, with no runners ahead. Caratini traveled to the batter’s box four times, hit once, drove in a run and hit the buzzer twice.

The victory was credited to the relief Craig Stammen (2-1) in work of a third of entry. For the Pirates, the loss was carried by relief Duane Underwood Jr. (1-1) in one episode.

Ramírez and Naylor hit the Royals with home runs

Dominican third baseman José Ramírez and ranger Josh Naylor each hit home runs for the Cleveland Indians, who beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4. Ramírez (9) blew the wall in the eighth inning with no runners ahead. The Dominican, who hit the batter once in three trips, drove in a run and hit the register twice, found the pitches from relief Jakob Junis. Ramirez blew the ball 407 feet over the top of right field when an out was recorded in the inning. With his blow to the ball, the Dominican rises to second place in the Major Leagues in the home run section, where he is tied with five other players.

The victory was scored by relief Nick Wittgren (2-1) in a full inning. For the Royals, the loss was charged by closer Wade Davis (0-1) in just one episode.