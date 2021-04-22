Marlins rookie equaled Miguel Cabrera’s mark in this organization

The rookie of Marlins of Miami, Jazz Chisholm Jr., entered the books of his organization, equaling a record of nothing more and nothing less than Miguel Cabrera, player who started his career in Major League Baseball – MLB with this team.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had a great offensive start with the Marlins in this 2021 season of Big leagues, so much so, that their numbers were put on par with historical players of this organization, among them the Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera.

With an offensive line of .326 / .439 / .630 in his first 15 games of the 2021 season of MLB, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the fifth player in the history of the Marlins to hit with those numbers or better, matching what was done by Miguel Cabrera and Hanley Ramírez (2007), Mike Lowell (2002) and Jeff Conine (1997), an undoubtedly historic mark for this player who is just playing his second year in the league.

In order to Jazz Chisholm Jr. be on par with Miguel Cabrera in the Marlins without a doubt it must be a total pride, considering that despite playing only five seasons with them in the MLB, He gave a lot to this organization and he is surely one of the referent players.

Here is the report:

Jazz Chisholm .326 / .439 / .630 in 15 games He’s the 5th player in Marlins history hit .320 / .430 / .630 or better in his first 15 games of a season (min. 50 AP): Others: Miguel Cabrera (2007), Hanley Ramirez (2007), Mike Lowell (2002), Jeff Conine (1997) pic.twitter.com/DlU9ffrDjv – Dr.Atanasio (@CandelaHeat) April 22, 2021

Chisholm Jr. He is currently one of the best rookies who have Marlins on the MLB, as it was Cabrera between 2003 and 2004, where even in his first year in the league he took the World Series, giving an epic home run to a legendary like Roger Clemens.

Cabrera He was twice internally MVP of the Marlins, had two Silver Bats and was a four-time All-Star with this organization.

Chisholm In two years he has five home runs, 24 hits and 12 RBIs with the Marlins, numbers that are sure to expand as he took a big step by equaling a Miggy record.