Marlins raise Rafael Devers’ cousin to Major League Baseball

The Miami Marlins They called up prospect Jose Devers to the majors to make his upcoming debut against the San Francisco Giants in the MLB.

Jose Devers is the eighth prospect of the Miami Marlins, plays in the shortstop position, measures 6’0 feet, is 21 years old, weighs 177 pounds and was signed on July 2, 2016 by the New York Yankees.

However, Devers was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins by being involved in the trade for Giancarlo Stanton at the MLB.

José signed with the Yankees for $ 250,000 outside of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Since joining the Marlins a year later along with Starlin Castro and Jorge Guzmán in the Giancarlo Stanton trade, he has moved on quickly, playing in the upper class. A and the Arizona Fall League when he was 19 in 2019. He showed improved exit speeds and arm strength at the Miami alternate site last summer.

In his lifetime in the minor leagues, Jose Devers is hitting 278. with just one home run and 49 RBIs, 48 ​​BBs, 37 stolen bases, 29 doubles and all that in 187 games. His defense at shortstop looks better season after season in the Minor Leagues.

